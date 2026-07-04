Classic 'Upside Down' Martini Recipe

Classic martinis are notoriously minimalist and boozy, with typically three ingredients making up the whole cocktail: liquor, vermouth, and garnish. The liquor of choice, often gin but sometimes vodka, typically makes up the bulk of the cocktail, hence the strong and very boozy profile. This recipe is called an upside-down martini because it reverses the traditional gin-to-vermouth ratio, and features vermouth as the dominant ingredient, making it a lighter drink in both flavor and alcohol content.

Not only is this upside-down martini great for those who want something a little less boozy, but it's also ideal for those who want to experiment with flavor profiles, especially when it comes to the star of the show, the vermouth (we'll touch more on what types of vermouth will work best in this cocktail down the line). That role-reversal between the gin and vermouth also allows more floral and herbal notes to shine through, making for a slightly more sophisticated sip that is perfect for summery gatherings with friends. We recommend serving this cocktail as an aperitif, ideally accompanied by light appetizers like cheese boards, oysters, olives, nuts, or your favorite salty snack of choice.