Classic 'Upside Down' Martini Recipe
Classic martinis are notoriously minimalist and boozy, with typically three ingredients making up the whole cocktail: liquor, vermouth, and garnish. The liquor of choice, often gin but sometimes vodka, typically makes up the bulk of the cocktail, hence the strong and very boozy profile. This recipe is called an upside-down martini because it reverses the traditional gin-to-vermouth ratio, and features vermouth as the dominant ingredient, making it a lighter drink in both flavor and alcohol content.
Not only is this upside-down martini great for those who want something a little less boozy, but it's also ideal for those who want to experiment with flavor profiles, especially when it comes to the star of the show, the vermouth (we'll touch more on what types of vermouth will work best in this cocktail down the line). That role-reversal between the gin and vermouth also allows more floral and herbal notes to shine through, making for a slightly more sophisticated sip that is perfect for summery gatherings with friends. We recommend serving this cocktail as an aperitif, ideally accompanied by light appetizers like cheese boards, oysters, olives, nuts, or your favorite salty snack of choice.
Gather the ingredients for classic 'upside down' martinis
You only need three ingredients to make an upside-down martini: gin, extra dry vermouth, and pimento-stuffed olives to garnish. We also recommend having ice on hand to both chill the martini glass as you prepare the cocktail and to add to the shaker.
Step 1: Add ice to a martini glass
Add the ice to a martini glass and set it aside to chill.
Step 2: Add ice to a cocktail shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 3: Add the vermouth
Add the vermouth to the shaker.
Step 4: Add the gin
Add the gin to the shaker.
Step 5: Stir to chill the liquid
Stir until well chilled.
Step 6: Discard the ice
Discard the ice from the martini glass.
Step 7: Strain the cocktail into the glass
Strain the martini into the chilled glass.
Step 8: Garnish the upside-down martini with olives before serving
Garnish with 3 olives on a cocktail pick and serve the martini.
What pairs well with an upside-down martini?
Classic 'Upside Down' Martini Recipe
An upside-down martini is the perfect light and tasty summer sipper accompanied by cheese boards, olives, nuts, or your favorite salty snack of choice.
Ingredients
- 3 ¾ ounces extra dry vermouth
- ¾ ounce gin
- 3 queen pimento-stuffed olives
Directions
- Add the ice to a martini glass and set it aside to chill.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Add the vermouth to the shaker.
- Add the gin to the shaker.
- Stir until well chilled.
- Discard the ice from the martini glass.
- Strain the martini into the chilled glass.
- Garnish with 3 olives on a cocktail pick and serve the martini.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|155
|Total Fat
|1.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|3.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.8 g
|Sodium
|76.3 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
What are the different types of vermouth and what cocktails are they used in?
Not all vermouths are created equal, and when it comes to martinis, not all types of vermouth are ideal. Both fortified wines, dry and sweet vermouths make up the bulk of the vermouth family, with the former being the go-to type for drinks like martinis. Dry (or white) vermouths offer up a crisp, often herbal, and unsweet flavor profile, which makes them especially ideal for this martini recipe (and just about any classic martini recipe), as they pair well with the often herbal-forward gin.
Sweet (or red) vermouths, on the other hand, tend to lean more towards a spiced, vanilla-forward, and, as expected, sweet flavor profile. This is the vermouth of choice for cocktails like Manhattans and negronis, where the spiced and slightly sweet profile comes as an advantage. There are also rosato or rosé vermouths that, much like regular rosé wines, have lighter pink hues with fruity or floral undertones.
For this upside-down martini recipe, just about any dry vermouth will do. However, since vermouth is the star of the show, it's worth opting for a high-quality one or experimenting to find a flavor profile that you best enjoy. I used and highly recommend Noilly Prat extra dry vermouth for this recipe as it provides a lovely crisp flavor profile with slight briny notes (ones that pair well with the olive garnish).
What other garnishes would work for this upside-down martini?
Since this is a classic upside-down martini recipe, I kept it about as classic as it gets with an olive garnish. Cocktail garnishes are for more than just looks, of course, and this sentiment is especially true for such a bare-bones cocktail like a martini. The briny olives pair well with the vermouth in this cocktail, but that certainly doesn't mean you're limited to just olives, or pimento-stuffed ones at that. Reach for your favorite type of olive or take a cue from another popular martini variety, the dirty martini, and opt for blue-cheese stuffed olives instead. Other briny garnishes that would work well include cocktail onions, caper berries, or cornichons.
Another very classic martini garnish that would work here is a lemon peel, though other types of citrus like grapefruit or orange would also work well. To complement the herbal notes in the vermouth, you could take things a step further with the garnish and opt for sprigs of rosemary, thyme, or a couple of sage leaves. Finally, if you'd prefer a garnish that offers a little more visual appeal than flavor, edible flowers or juniper berries will up the aesthetic of your drink (and the berries will play well with the juniper notes from the gin).