Mouth-Watering 4 Ingredient Pretzel Turtles Recipe
Irresistibly sweet, crunchy, and caramel-infused, chocolate turtles are famously delicious little bite-sized treats. Classic turtles typically follow a relatively similar formula, featuring caramel, chocolate, and pecans for that distinct crunch. This four-ingredient pretzel turtle recipe switches things up not by omitting any of the classic ingredients but by adding a salty one to the mix: pretzels. The salty snack not only adds a distinctly new flavor profile to the mix, but it also adds an extra layer of crunchiness to take an already delicious treat up a notch.
While some turtle recipes may require you to make homemade caramel, this recipe leans into ease and simplicity by calling for soft caramel candies instead. These rich, super-sweet caramels pair beautifully with milk chocolate, while the pecans add their signature slightly creamy and nutty undertone and the pretzels come through with those salty notes. Since this is such a simple and (nearly) effortless treat, I highly recommend splurging on high-quality chocolate for the best possible results. And those results will speak for themselves, because despite their simplicity, these pretzel turtles boast an elegant appeal (great for gift giving!) and a rich, chocolatey flavor that never gets old.
Gather the ingredients for 4-ingredient pretzel turtles
The ingredients list is short and sweet for these turtles. All you need to make them is high-quality milk chocolate, soft caramel squares, pretzels, and pecan halves.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 275 F.
Step 2: Toast the pecans
Place the pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3–5 minutes, until they become fragrant and lightly toasted.
Step 3: Arrange the pretzels on a baking sheet
Place the pretzels on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 4: Top each pretzel with a caramel
Top each pretzel with a caramel square.
Step 5: Bake until the caramel has softened
Bake the caramel-topped pretzels in the oven for 7 minutes or until the caramels are softened but not completely melted.
Step 6: Press a pecan into each caramel piece
Press a pecan half into each caramel square.
Step 7: Melt the chocolate
Melt the chocolate in a metal bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth.
Step 8: Form chocolate rounds on a baking sheet
Drop 1 teaspoon of melted chocolate onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between each round.
Step 9: Place the turtles onto the chocolate rounds
Place a caramel-and-pecan-topped pretzel on each round.
Step 10: Drizzle the remaining chocolate over the turtles
Drizzle the remaining chocolate over each turtle.
Step 11: Refrigerate the turtles before serving
Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes, or until the chocolate is firm and set, before serving
What can I serve with pretzel turtles?
Mouth-Watering 4 Ingredient Pretzel Turtles Recipe
Super-sweet caramels pair beautifully with milk chocolate, crunchy pretzels, and pecans in our easy and delicious 4-ingredient caramel pretzel turtles.
Ingredients
- 24 pecan halves
- 24 mini pretzel twists
- 24 soft caramel squares
- 7 ounces milk chocolate
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 275 F.
- Place the pecans in a dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, for 3–5 minutes, until they become fragrant and lightly toasted.
- Place the pretzels on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Top each pretzel with a caramel square.
- Bake the caramel-topped pretzels in the oven for 7 minutes or until the caramels are softened but not completely melted.
- Press a pecan half into each caramel square.
- Melt the chocolate in a metal bowl over simmering water, stirring until smooth.
- Drop 1 teaspoon of melted chocolate onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving space between each round.
- Place a caramel-and-pecan-topped pretzel on each round.
- Drizzle the remaining chocolate over each turtle.
- Refrigerate for 15–20 minutes, or until the chocolate is firm and set, before serving
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|116
|Total Fat
|4.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|2.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|17.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|105.7 mg
|Protein
|1.8 g
Can I store or freeze these pretzel turtles?
Sometimes the greatest treats are those that we can tuck away to enjoy on another day, and these pretzel turtles certainly fit the bill. For starters, these turtles will last several days simply kept at room temperature. Make sure to store them in an airtight container and consider layering pieces of parchment paper between turtles to prevent any sticking or caramel leakage.
Another option is to refrigerate the turtles, which will prolong their shelf life even further. The turtles will keep upwards of two to three weeks in the fridge (whether the tasty treats will last that long is up for debate). For the best texture, I recommend allowing the turtles to sit at room temperature for about 10 to 15 minutes before serving them. The treats also freeze well. Make sure to first freeze them in a single layer, but once frozen, you can transfer them to a zip-top bag or storage container.
Since these pretzel turtles store well and last a while once they're made, they're also great candidates for gifts, bake sales, and potlucks. I recommend storing them as airtight as possible (so containers with sealable lids are your best bet), though tightly-sealed or wrapped goodie bags would also work for treats that will be consumed in a more short-term capacity.
How can I change up this pretzel turtle recipe?
Although these pretzel turtles are incredibly simple by nature — we're talking a mere four ingredients — there is still some wiggle room to customize the treats to your liking. Perhaps the easiest thing to switch up would be the chocolate. I call for using milk chocolate in this recipe as it pairs well with the caramel, but dark chocolate would add a slightly bittersweet edge that would be a nice contrast with the sweetness of the caramel. Or, you could opt for a dark chocolate base with a dark chocolate or even white chocolate drizzle on top.
Even though pecans are the classic nut of choice in turtles, you certainly don't need to be traditional here. Walnuts, hazelnuts, or almonds would work just as well. Switch up the pretzels by opting for square ones or even mini ones, but avoid pretzel sticks as they won't provide the necessary structural integrity for the caramel and pecan on top. Finally, you could jazz up the turtles with a final garnish. Crushed toffee bits or even colorful sprinkles would add a fun twist, though you also can't go wrong with a sprinkle of flaky salt.