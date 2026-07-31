The Best Whiskey Under $30 To Buy And 5 Bottles To Skip

It's no secret that a trip to the grocery store is getting expensive, and picking up a nice bottle of whiskey or bourbon to enjoy can be pretty pricey, too. One whiskey NFT sold for over $2 million back in 2021, and you'll even find the expensive stuff on the shelves at stores renowned for affordability. Shoppers have spotted Costco carrying whiskey that costs more than some cars, and it's at that point where we start to think that everyone and everything really just needs to settle down.

We understand you might look at a whiskey with a price tag under $30 and already be able to feel the burn, and there certainly are good and bad choices to be made here. We've made those bad choices, so we wanted to share some thoughts on what to buy and what to skip.

First, a disclaimer: Prices may vary based on your location, but for the sake of discussion, we're going with a national average of less than $30 at the time of this writing. We also included variety in our picks, from affordable bourbons to rye, Irish, and Scotch whiskeys. Choices are based on personal experience, advice we've picked up from conversations with industry experts, and recommendations made by others here at Mashed. Whether you're looking for an affordable bottle that's perfect for a variety of cocktails or something you can enjoy on the rocks, we've got suggestions on what to reach for ... and past.