Juicy Lamb Burgers With Red Wine Onions And Goat Cheese Recipe
Beef may reign supreme when it comes to burgers, but that doesn't mean that other meats can't get in on the fun between the buns. There's a whole world of burger possibilities, with protein swaps like bison, black beans, turkey, salmon, and of course, ground lamb. Of all the non-beef options, lamb stands out thanks to its distinctly rich and slightly earthy flavor profile, making it a truly decadent and delicious choice for a burger.
In this juicy lamb burger recipe, I took advantage of lamb's naturally rich quality and played it up with equally rich red wine-cooked onions and a tangy goat cheese spread. The result is one mighty fine burger, with sort of a Mediterranean-meets-Cali combination of flavors. The lamb's meaty, buttery, and slightly gamey flavor profile makes for the ultimate pairing alongside the sweet, earthy wine-soaked onions and tart, creamy goat cheese spread. Jarred tomatoes add a twinge of sweet acidity and fresh leafy greens impart a nice vibrancy, truly rounding out the lamb burger and making it one super-stacked, flavor-packed handheld that's as pretty as it is delicious.
Gather the ingredients for lamb burgers with red wine onions
The first few steps of this recipe involve making the red wine onions, and to make those, you'll need olive oil, sliced red onion, minced garlic, honey, salt, black pepper, and red wine. Next up is the goat cheese spread, for which you'll need goat cheese, half-and-half, olive oil, and fresh chopped chives. For the lamb burgers themselves, you'll need ground lamb portioned into four equal-sized patties, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper, and smoked paprika. Finally, to assemble the burgers, you'll need brioche buns, jarred roasted tomatoes, and baby salad greens.
Step 1: Heat the oil to make the onions
To make the onions, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Saute the onions
Once hot, add the onions and saute them for 5 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in the garlic, seasonings, and wine
Add the garlic, honey, salt, pepper, and wine to the skillet. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
Step 4: Cook the onions until they're jammy
Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes or until tender and jammy.
Step 5: Set the onions aside to cool
Remove the skillet from the heat and set the onions aside to cool at room temperature.
Step 6: Add the cheese, cream, oil, and chives to a food processor
To make the spread, place the goat cheese, half & half, olive oil, and chives in the bowl of a food processor.
Step 7: Blend the goat cheese spread
Blend until smooth and transfer to a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 8: Season the lamb patties
Season the lamb patties with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika.
Step 9: Preheat a grill or grill pan
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Step 10: Place the lamb patties on the grill
Once hot, place the patties on the grill.
Step 11: Cook the patties on both sides
Cook the patties for 3 minutes per side or until lightly charred and cooked through.
Step 12: Spread the goat cheese onto toasted buns
To assemble the burgers, spread the toasted buns with the goat cheese mixture.
Step 13: Place the patties on the buns
Divide the grilled burger patties between the bottom buns.
Step 14: Add the onions
Top the burger patties with the red wine onions.
Step 15: Top with the tomatoes
Top the onions with some of the jarred roasted tomatoes.
Step 16: Top with salad greens
Top the tomatoes with salad greens.
Step 17: Cap and serve the juicy lamb burgers
Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.
What can I serve with lamb burgers?
Lamb Burger With Red Wine Onions Recipe
Lamb's buttery flavor makes for the perfect pairing with wine-soaked onions and tart, creamy goat cheese for a burger that's as pretty as it is delicious.
Ingredients
- For the red wine onions
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cup sliced red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- 2 tablespoons honey
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup red wine
- For the goat cheese spread
- 4 ounces goat cheese
- 1 tablespoon half & half
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives
- For the lamb burger
- 1 pound ground lamb, portioned into patties
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- For assembly
- 4 brioche buns, toasted
- 1 cup jarred roasted tomatoes
- 2 cups baby salad greens
Directions
- To make the onions, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, add the onions and saute them for 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic, honey, salt, pepper, and wine to the skillet. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes or until tender and jammy.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and set the onions aside to cool at room temperature.
- To make the spread, place the goat cheese, half & half, olive oil, and chives in the bowl of a food processor.
- Blend until smooth and transfer to a small bowl. Set aside.
- Season the lamb patties with salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
- Once hot, place the patties on the grill.
- Cook the patties for 3 minutes per side or until lightly charred and cooked through.
- To assemble the burgers, spread the toasted buns with the goat cheese mixture.
- Divide the grilled burger patties between the bottom buns.
- Top the burger patties with the red wine onions.
- Top the onions with some of the jarred roasted tomatoes.
- Top the tomatoes with salad greens.
- Cap the burgers with the top buns and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|699
|Total Fat
|41.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|97.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|15.9 g
|Sodium
|859.0 mg
|Protein
|29.8 g
Would this burger work with other ground meats?
Lamb makes for a positively scrumptious meaty base in this recipe, but with the ever-versatile burger, there are quite a few proteins that would work. The distinctive flavor of lamb is not for everyone, and lamb is also not always easy to find, especially in the summer. If you're struggling to source it but still want to make these burgers, you've got options.
A couple meaty swaps that immediately come to mind are ground pork or ground sausage. When I say ground sausage, I'm thinking the Italian variety (mild or spicy), fresh brats (casings removed), or something akin to a chorizo or andouille. If you opt for a ground pork or sausage that already comes seasoned, skip the seasonings that I call for on the lamb patties in the recipe.
Of course, something more traditional like ground turkey or chicken would also work well. You'd end up with a milder burger that's a bit leaner and not quite as juicy with these options, but a burger that's still delicious nonetheless. If you're looking for plant-based options, I'm sure a veggie burger patty would fare well here, or even a grilled and seasoned portobello mushroom.
What other cheese spreads would work on this burger?
Lamb and goat cheese are sort of like peanut butter and jelly in that they go together incredibly well, so goat cheese was a natural choice for the cheese spread in this recipe: It offered just the right twangy earthiness to break up some otherwise very rich elements in the burger (including those red wine onions). All that said, if you don't like that super-tangy goat cheese flavor profile or you'd prefer to switch things up, there are other types of cheeses that would work here.
Feta cheese is somewhat similar to goat cheese in its salty, tangy flavor profile. You could easily use feta crumbles in the same way the recipe calls for using goat cheese, by blending it in a food processor with half-and-half and chives. If you use feta, be mindful of the salt increase because feta is brined in salt, and reduce the salt amount in the onions and on the burgers accordingly. If you want something a little less tangy-twangy, cream cheese will work well too and blend up nicely with the cream, as would cottage cheese or ricotta.