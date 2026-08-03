Juicy Lamb Burgers With Red Wine Onions And Goat Cheese Recipe

Beef may reign supreme when it comes to burgers, but that doesn't mean that other meats can't get in on the fun between the buns. There's a whole world of burger possibilities, with protein swaps like bison, black beans, turkey, salmon, and of course, ground lamb. Of all the non-beef options, lamb stands out thanks to its distinctly rich and slightly earthy flavor profile, making it a truly decadent and delicious choice for a burger.

In this juicy lamb burger recipe, I took advantage of lamb's naturally rich quality and played it up with equally rich red wine-cooked onions and a tangy goat cheese spread. The result is one mighty fine burger, with sort of a Mediterranean-meets-Cali combination of flavors. The lamb's meaty, buttery, and slightly gamey flavor profile makes for the ultimate pairing alongside the sweet, earthy wine-soaked onions and tart, creamy goat cheese spread. Jarred tomatoes add a twinge of sweet acidity and fresh leafy greens impart a nice vibrancy, truly rounding out the lamb burger and making it one super-stacked, flavor-packed handheld that's as pretty as it is delicious.