There's nothing like a little culinary competition to get the creative juices flowing, and that's exactly what inspired this chicken Parmesan meatball skillet recipe. What started as an innocent enough meatball-making challenge with my brother-in-law years ago (one that I won, by the way) has led me to crafting the perfect meatball recipe — or at the very least, as close as it gets. This chicken Parmesan meatball skillet is the ground-chicken version of my mastered meatball recipe, and it yields delightfully succulent results.

These are some flavorful meatballs. Garlicky and umami/Parmesan-y with a hint of savory herbs and pepper. They are moist and meaty with just enough binder (panko and egg) to hold 'em all together and keep them juicy-tender. For all of my chicken Parmesan-related feats, I prefer pizza sauce (over marinara) for its thicker, less chunky consistency and saucy coat-ability — no sauce-soggy meatballs on my watch. This is also why we sear the meatballs before we sauce them, which traps the juices inside and adds to the perfect tenderness and also allows them to hold their shape once they're coated in all that sauce and melty provolone and mozzarella.