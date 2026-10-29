29 Leftovers That Taste Better When Air-Fried

Taking home leftovers when you order more food than usual at a restaurant or when there's so much food left at a family party is infinitely better than letting them go to waste. Considering that plenty of food today is seemingly either getting more expensive or shrinking in portion sizes, it would be wise not to waste food whenever possible. And yet, some people avoid leftovers because they can't reheat them properly or aren't convinced that they'll taste as good as when they were first served.

Here's the good news: If you have an air fryer, reheating leftovers won't be a problem. Air fryers cook food by circulating hot air inside an enclosed chamber, similar to how a convection oven works. The difference is that an air fryer uses rapid, high-intensity air blowing through a heating element, whereas a convection oven has a gentler airstream. This is why food dries out more quickly and gets crispier in an air fryer.

Another advantage of air fryers is that preheating isn't a strict requirement, especially when you're simply reheating food (although it is important for reheated food to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill harmful bacteria, according to the USDA). You can save time, have fewer items to wash afterward, and enjoy warm food that often ends up tasting better than before. To that end, here are 29 common leftovers you will surely enjoy even more if you reheat them in an air fryer.