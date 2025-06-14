This Seafood Enchiladas Divorciadas Recipe Will Ruin All Other Enchiladas For You

Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins knows what she likes, which often inspires her decisions when it comes to food. "I need more enchilada in my life, for sure," she tells us. "After making this recipe, I quickly determined that enchiladas are gonna have a permanent place on the monthly dinner menu." The recipe in question is seafood enchiladas divorciadas, which is a fun enchilada variation featuring both red and green enchilada sauces along with a hearty filling.

"Enchiladas are so satisfying. The soft corn tortillas, the savory shrimp filling, the creamy/refreshing queso fresco topping, the zesty sauces — there's a lot to love here," Watkins describes, "The green sauce is bright and zesty, the red sauce is savory and smoky, and they both work so well together." While this recipe is a little more elaborate than popping open a couple of cans of store-bought enchilada sauce, the results are worth it. "There's also something so satisfying in crafting homemade sauces — this might just be me — but I feel so much pride when I make a kicka** sauce (not to mention two kicka** sauces — as in this recipe)," she points out.