Move Over Classic Nachos: Italian Nachos Are Stealing The Spotlight
Although nachos almost always conjure up images of tortilla chips loaded with cheese, beef, and spicy Tex-Mex toppings, the tortilla chips aren't strictly essential. Take Irish nachos, for example, which swap out the classic tortilla chip base in favor of sliced potatoes or even waffle fries. And then there are Italian nachos, which take things a step further by making pasta chips the star of the show, along with various Italian-inspired toppings.
Of all the over-the-top nachos recipes you should try in your lifetime, we'd highly recommend Italian nachos to be at the top of the list — especially if you're following this easy Italian nachos recipe from developer Julianne De Witt. "Italian nachos put a delicious twist on the classic favorite, layering crispy chips with bold Italian flavors and all the favorite toppings," she describes. "This recipe is fun to make and would be a great starter for a dinner party or for game day."
While the base for Italian nachos can vary, this recipe makes clever use of lasagna noodles, which are first boiled and then fried to achieve that perfectly crispy chip-like texture. Toppings like Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, and green olives help ensure that this is indeed an Italian-inspired nacho recipe, and one that we can safely say is nacho average appetizer.
Gather the ingredients for easy Italian nachos
To make the base of this nacho recipe, AKA the pasta chips, you'll need lasagna noodles, salt for the water to boil the noodles in, and canola oil for frying. Meanwhile, for the nacho toppings, you'll need Italian sausage, cherry tomatoes, green olives, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, diced scallions, grated mozzarella, grated Parmesan, Italian parsley, and marinara sauce (to serve on the side).
Step 1: Salt a pot of water
Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt to a pot of water.
Step 2: Boil the lasagna noodles
When the water comes to a boil, add the lasagna. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente.
Step 3: Cool the noodles and transfer them to a cutting board
Remove the cooked lasagna noodles from the water and let them cool until they're easy to handle, then place them on a cutting board.
Step 4: Cut the noodles
Cut the noodles into triangles.
Step 5: Add canola oil to a pot
Add enough canola oil to a large pot to reach a depth of 1 inch.
Step 6: Fry the noodles
When the oil reaches a temperature of 350 F, add some of the noodles, and cook until golden and crispy, approximately two minutes.
Step 7: Repeat the process
Remove the cooked noodles from the oil, place them on a rack-lined sheet to drain, and season with a pinch of salt. Cook, drain, and season the remaining noodles in small batches.
Step 8: Add sausage to a pan
Add the sausage to a pan and place it over medium-high heat.
Step 9: Cook the sausage
Cook the sausage until lightly browned and crumbled.
Step 10: Remove the sausage from the pan and pat off excess oil
Remove the sausage from the pan, patting it lightly with a paper towel to remove any extra oil. Set aside.
Step 11: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 12: Add half the chips to a baking sheet
Add half of the lasagna chips to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Step 13: Layer on the toppings
Top with half of the sausage, tomatoes, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, and scallions.
Step 14: Add a layer of cheese
Next sprinkle half of the mozzarella and Parmesan over the nachos.
Step 15: Layer on the remaining chips
Add the remaining lasagna chips.
Step 16: Add the remaining toppings
Then add the remaining toppings and cheeses.
Step 17: Bake the nachos
Bake the nachos for 7 to 9 minutes until the cheese has melted.
Step 18: Heat the marinara sauce
While the nachos are baking, heat the marinara sauce.
Step 19: Serve the Italian nachos
Remove the nachos from the oven, garnish with parsley, and serve with the marinara sauce for dipping.
What drinks pair well with Italian nachos?
Easy Italian Nachos Recipe
Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, and green olives are layered on crispy fried lasagna chips in our easy Italian nachos recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon plus ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 15 lasagna noodles
- Canola oil for deep frying
- 1 ¼ pounds mild Italian sausage
- 1 cup diced cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup sliced green olives
- 1 cup diced roasted red peppers
- ½ cup sliced pepperoncini
- 3 scallions, diced
- 2 cups grated mozzarella
- ½ cup grated Parmesan
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 1 tablespoon minced Italian parsley
Directions
- Add 1 tablespoon of kosher salt to a pot of water.
- When the water comes to a boil, add the lasagna. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente.
- Remove the cooked lasagna noodles from the water and let them cool until they’re easy to handle, then place them on a cutting board.
- Cut the noodles into triangles.
- Add enough canola oil to a large pot to reach a depth of 1 inch.
- When the oil reaches a temperature of 350 F, add some of the noodles, and cook until golden and crispy, approximately two minutes.
- Remove the cooked noodles from the oil, place them on a rack-lined sheet to drain, and season with a pinch of salt. Cook, drain, and season the remaining noodles in small batches.
- Add the sausage to a pan and place it over medium-high heat.
- Cook the sausage until lightly browned and crumbled.
- Remove the sausage from the pan, patting it lightly with a paper towel to remove any extra oil. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Add half of the lasagna chips to a parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Top with half of the sausage, tomatoes, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, and scallions.
- Next sprinkle half of the mozzarella and Parmesan over the nachos.
- Add the remaining lasagna chips.
- Then add the remaining toppings and cheeses.
- Bake the nachos for 7 to 9 minutes until the cheese has melted.
- While the nachos are baking, heat the marinara sauce.
- Remove the nachos from the oven, garnish with parsley, and serve with the marinara sauce for dipping.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|1,059
|Total Fat
|84.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|19.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.3 g
|Cholesterol
|104.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.4 g
|Total Sugars
|6.4 g
|Sodium
|1,373.7 mg
|Protein
|32.7 g
How can I change up this recipe?
Customizing your Italian nachos couldn't be easier, and it all comes down to what nacho toppings you prefer and what you have on hand. To start, you can easily swap out the mild Italian sausage for hot Italian sausage for an added kick of heat. You can also swap out the sausage for another protein entirely, and De Witt recommends ground beef, chicken, or pancetta. To keep the nachos vegetarian, omit the meat altogether or replace it with your favorite type of beans. Another way to achieve an element of spice would be to sprinkle hot chiles on top (Calabrian chiles, whether fresh, jarred, or flakes, would help keep us on the Italian theme).
You can also explore different topping options, although the ones De Witt calls for in this recipe all work together well to create that perfect bite. Other viable topping options include avocado, cannellini beans, or artichoke hearts. Fans of cheese can up the cheese factor by dolloping ricotta onto the baked nachos. Finally, consider serving your Italian nachos with a different type of sauce. Marinara sauce works great in this context, but De Witt also recommends Alfredo sauce or a rosé sauce to keep things interesting.
What are some tips for making lasagna chips?
It's not every day that you see a recipe that calls for frying lasagna noodles after boiling them, but it's essential to this Italian nachos recipe to establish that perfectly crispy, chip-like base. De Witt has some tips for making lasagna chips like a pro, and it all starts with keeping the oil at the sweet spot of 350 F. "A lower temperature can make the chips greasy, and a higher temperature can burn the chips," she explains.
It's never a good idea to overcrowd a pot of oil, and that sentiment holds true when frying lasagna chips. You'll likely have to work in batches, but make sure to avoid overcrowding the pot with the noodles, otherwise they might not cook properly or they might get stuck together. And, to ensure that the whole process of frying actually pays off and you end up with crispy chips, immediately drain the chips on a wire rack-lined baking sheet. Setting the freshly-fried chips directly onto paper towels might cause them to become soggy. Finally, make sure you're sprinkling the chips with salt while they're fresh from the fryer, as that lingering, glistening oil will help the salt stick better.