Move Over Classic Nachos: Italian Nachos Are Stealing The Spotlight

Although nachos almost always conjure up images of tortilla chips loaded with cheese, beef, and spicy Tex-Mex toppings, the tortilla chips aren't strictly essential. Take Irish nachos, for example, which swap out the classic tortilla chip base in favor of sliced potatoes or even waffle fries. And then there are Italian nachos, which take things a step further by making pasta chips the star of the show, along with various Italian-inspired toppings.

Of all the over-the-top nachos recipes you should try in your lifetime, we'd highly recommend Italian nachos to be at the top of the list — especially if you're following this easy Italian nachos recipe from developer Julianne De Witt. "Italian nachos put a delicious twist on the classic favorite, layering crispy chips with bold Italian flavors and all the favorite toppings," she describes. "This recipe is fun to make and would be a great starter for a dinner party or for game day."

While the base for Italian nachos can vary, this recipe makes clever use of lasagna noodles, which are first boiled and then fried to achieve that perfectly crispy chip-like texture. Toppings like Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, and green olives help ensure that this is indeed an Italian-inspired nacho recipe, and one that we can safely say is nacho average appetizer.