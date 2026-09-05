Although most people may have ButterBurgers on the brain when they head to Culver's, the popular chain's other sandwiches shouldn't be slept on. One such hidden gem that possibly even outperforms a ButterBurger is the Wisconsin Swiss Melt. In case you don't live near a Culver's, then this copycat Culver's Wisconsin Swiss melt recipe hits all of those beefy, cheesy notes, no drive-thru required. My version features a thin, juicy beef patty simply seasoned with just salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce, topped with sauteed red onions, plenty of melted Swiss cheese, all served up on buttery toasted light rye that adds a delightful crispness to contrast all the tender layers of meat and cheese. It's a satisfying cross between a burger and a grilled cheese that somehow manages to be more hearty, meaty, and cheesy than either.

I love how simple this recipe ultimately is, because it comes together in a very short time and can be on the table in 15 minutes, making it the perfect meal for busy weeknights or any night. We're not going for a full caramelization of the sauteed onions, so you don't need to worry about spending upwards of an hour stirring them on the stovetop. Instead, a quick saute gets them to a nice level of rich oniony sweetness with light caramelization, while the beef patties cook up in the same pan later on. Paired with fries, potato salad, or Caesar salad, these Wisconsin Swiss melts are a great way to switch things up for your next burger night.