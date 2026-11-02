21 Best Recipes To Use Pumpkin Spice

As soon as there's a chill in the air and jack-o'-lanterns on people's doorsteps, it's pumpkin spice season again. While pumpkin spice often gets a lot of flack for being too trendy or basic, it's just a blend of spices that have been used in food for hundreds of years, including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. We're all for this spice blend, and we've rounded up some of the best recipes to use pumpkin spice so you can enjoy it too.

There are plenty of other great dishes you can use it in, from drinks and sauces to cookies and granola. So, if you've got a big jar of pumpkin spice waiting to be used, you'll find some tasty ideas right here. Sweet recipes are the main event, but there is a savory recipe where pumpkin spice plays a part, and not even in a novelty way.

If you wait patiently for pumpkin spice season every year, why restrict yourself to the classic pumpkin pie when there are so many options to experiment with? It just doesn't make sense. Instead, check out these 21 recipes that use pumpkin spice and get yourself into the spirit of autumn.