The Co-Founder Of Next Level Burger Shares Tips For Making The Ultimate Bean Burger

A bean burger is a fantastic meal. It's healthier than its beefy counterpart because it's packed with fiber, lower in calories, and a great source of protein. Despite their nutritional benefits, bean burgers often get overlooked for being, well, not that delicious. But all they need is a little bit of care and attention. So we asked a pro to chip in with tips and tricks on how to take bean burgers to the next level, and who could be better than Cierra de Gruyter?

De Gruyter is both the co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Next Level Burger, a 10-strong fleet of burger restaurants that, as well as serving up a cracking menu of innovative and exciting burgers and sides, also happens to be 100% plant-based. Yep, de Gruyter certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to bean burgers! If you're feeling a bit "bean" there done that when it comes to bean burgers, here are 11 ways to take your patties to the next level.