The Co-Founder Of Next Level Burger Shares Tips For Making The Ultimate Bean Burger
A bean burger is a fantastic meal. It's healthier than its beefy counterpart because it's packed with fiber, lower in calories, and a great source of protein. Despite their nutritional benefits, bean burgers often get overlooked for being, well, not that delicious. But all they need is a little bit of care and attention. So we asked a pro to chip in with tips and tricks on how to take bean burgers to the next level, and who could be better than Cierra de Gruyter?
De Gruyter is both the co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Next Level Burger, a 10-strong fleet of burger restaurants that, as well as serving up a cracking menu of innovative and exciting burgers and sides, also happens to be 100% plant-based. Yep, de Gruyter certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to bean burgers! If you're feeling a bit "bean" there done that when it comes to bean burgers, here are 11 ways to take your patties to the next level.
Flavor the patties well
Without meaning to be overly obvious here, this tip is pretty important. Despite the many merits of beans (they're cheap, readily available, and great for your health), their subtle flavor profile isn't overly exciting. But that's not a problem; all it means is that your spice rack is your best friend while you are cooking up your bean burgers. The mellow flavor of beans also means they're a blank canvas when it comes to flavors, as they will soak up the taste of any herbs and spices you decide to mix them with.
Cierra de Gruyter comments, "I love using spices, herbs, aromatics, or cooked vegetables such as mushrooms, carrot, or peppers to add a flavor boost to a bean patty." The point is, bean burgers don't have to be bland as long as you focus on injecting flavor into the patty. If you can handle the heat, then follow in fast-food giant Wendy's footprints and get spicy. Though the chain's plant based black bean burger is now sadly discontinued, it included paprika, chipotle pepper, and chipotle jalapeños. Now that's a burger that couldn't be further from bland. Extras are great, but as de Gruyter reminds us, do not forget the key elements: salt and pepper.
Add cheese
Who doesn't love cheese in their burger? In fact, in a Mashed survey, cheese came out as the most favored burger topping among burger fans. Just because it isn't your traditional double cheeseburger, it doesn't mean that bean burgers need to forgo a delicious, melty, cheesy addition. There are a lot of options when it comes to your dairy component, so make sure to pick the best cheese for your burger, Blue cheese, brie, feta, and, of course, good old American cheese will seriously upgrade your bean patty.
But let's not forget about the cheese-adverse population out there. Cierra de Gruyter loves a vegan cheese, too, and notes that it's a great alternative for topping your bean burgers, allowing dairy-free diners to still enjoy a satisfying cheesy mouthful. If you want to try a vegan friendly cheese, then check out this list of the best vegan cheese substitutes you can find on your next trip to Whole Foods.
Switch up the beans
The next time you are making bean burgers, don't be restricted to a can of black beans. Though they might be the default, there are a lot more options out there that are worth exploring to add new flavor profiles and textures to your burger.
For example, chickpea patties turn usually bite-sized falafel into a burger and are infused with flavor from ingredients like herbs, garlic, and cumin. While falafel are traditionally deep fried to achieve that signature crunch, if you're aiming to keep it a little lighter, then try making the patties in an air fryer to save a few calories from the oil. A creamy lemon tahini dressing will pair beautifully with your falafel patty and help keep each bite pleasantly moist.
Meanwhile, if you have a can of red beans in your pantry, don't disregard them when you're next in the mood for a bean burger. Red beans make a mean patty, too, which is what fast-food chain Popeyes proved when it launched its popular plant-based sandwich in 2021. The Creole Red Bean Sandwich was jazzed up with loads of spices which gave vegan and meat-eating customers a proper taste of the deep south.
Add rolled oats
Adding rolled oats to your patties might sound a little odd, but hear us out, because it will take your bean burger to the next level. Rolled oats are a great way to bulk up your bean burger, as they help absorb some of the moisture from the beans and bind the ingredients together. This means you'll be left with a cohesive, easy-to-eat burger, instead of a crumbly mess. They're easy to add to the patties, too. All you need to do is mix them in with a mixing spoon (for a chunkier bite) or pulse them with the rest of your patty ingredients in a food processor for a smoother texture.
Rolled oats bring more to the patty party than just structural integrity, because oats are pretty healthy. Not only do they come with a side of amino acids, but they also contain elements that might reduce the risk of colon cancer, and they help lower blood cholesterol and blood pressure. Rolled oats also add a satiating combination of carbohydrates and fiber to your already protein rich patties. This trio of carbs, fiber, and protein is the dream team that will keep you feeling fuller for longer, meaning you won't be reaching for extra fries.
Add sauces
No one likes a dry, tasteless burger, and one of the best ways of adding both moisture and flavor is by getting saucy. Of course, ketchup is a classic go-to for burger toppings, and adding a squirt of the red stuff to the top of your bean burger will certainly take it to the next level. But, if you really want an upgrade, then follow Cierra de Gruyter's advice and get experimental with your sauces. She likes egg-free mayo (great for vegans!) as well as barbecue and hot sauces.
Aside from hot sauce, you could try injecting a little bit of heat with this spicy ketchup recipe. There's a reason that aioli came in as the second favorite sauce in this ranking of the best burger toppings. Packed with lemon, mustard, and a load of garlic, it's delightfully creamy and will also deliver a big umami hit to your burger. Grab it at the store, or try a homemade recipe. You'll be surprised with how quick it is to make an easy aioli at home.
Not sure if you want a tomato-based sauce or a creamy garnish? Combining both mayonnaise and ketchup, burger sauce is the sweet spot in the middle. Make your own copycat fast-food burger sauce at home with just a handful of ingredients. Or, if you've got a stash of fast-food signature sauces in your refrigerator door, now is the time to use them up.
Add ground beef
Although bean burgers are often seen as the vegetarian-friendly option, who's to say that meat eaters can't get in on a bit of the bean action? If you're not restricted by your diet, then adding ground beef into your bean burgers is a great way to take them to the next level. Ground beef and beans are already familiar culinary bedfellows. You'll find them paired together in many a chili recipe, but there's more in their wheelhouse. This 20 minute cheesy taco skillet recipe uses black beans and beef, as does this cheesy beef enchilada.
Taking that into consideration, it isn't much of a stretch to imagine them joined together between a burger bun. A beef and bean nacho burger recipe is a fusion celebration of American and Mexican cuisines. Perfect for the indecisive amongst us, when decorated with salsa, guacamole, and cheddar cheese, these burgers will deliver all your favorite nacho flavors.
Adding beans to your ground beef patties is also a great way of getting the health benefits of beans while still satisfying your craving for a juicy beef burger. It's also going to be a lot cheaper, as you'll pad out the more expensive meat with cheaper beans. Your taste buds and wallet will thank you for this nifty trick.
Add tofu
Of course, additional protein doesn't need to come from an animal source. If you're already opting for beans over beef when it comes to your burgers, then it's pretty simple to keep it strictly animal-free, even if you are after an extra source of protein. How? Just add tofu. Tofu is a great option to upgrade your bean burgers for several reasons. First, tofu pack a nutritional punch. It is a great source of protein, as well as providing a good amount of calcium, iron, and possibly lowering cholesterol.
Secondly, tofu is a great flavor absorber, meaning it will adapt happily to whatever style of burger you are making. This easy tofu burger uses crumbled baked tofu in the bean patty. That, along with assorted seasonings (nutritional yeast, paprika, and cumin, for example) will leave you with a hearty and tasty bite. Convinced to try tofu the next time you're making bean burgers? We're not surprised.
Top with vegetables
Burgers have a bit of a reputation for being the greasy, unhealthy meal of fast-food joints. It's no surprise they have that reputation, especially when the Wendy's Pretzel Bacon Pub Triple contains a whopping 1,520 calories and a heart stopping 45 grams of saturated fat. But it doesn't need to be this way. If you're clever about it, burgers can be a fantastic addition to a healthy diet, especially if you are using fiber-rich bean patties and piling on the vegetables.
Cierra de Gruyter notes, "I like to use organic vegetables like sliced tomato, lettuce, and onion," which will all upgrade your bean burger by adding freshness, crunch, and some health benefits. If you're after something a little different, then this list of underrated plant-based toppings for your veggie burger is a great place to find some inspiration. A pickled beetroot will add some zing, as does a classic pickle — another one of de Gruyter's favorites. If you're in need of a bit more stick-to-your-ribs comfort, a hunk of maple roasted butternut squash is a hearty and healthy addition to your bean burger.
Top with guacamole
Cierra de Gruyter shares, "At Next Level Burger, we serve our chipotle black bean burger patty with organic guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and chipotle mayo. The tangy pickled peppers, richness of the guacamole, and spice of the chipotle mayo are the perfect complement to the burger itself!" So here's your sign to make sure you have guacamole on hand the next time you are assembling your bean burger.
Beans and avocado are a classic flavor pairing, and we can thank Mexican cuisine for bringing such a tasty duo to our palates. Another thing that makes guacamole one of the best burger toppings is the fact that it adds a creamy, luxurious element to your bean patty, which means every bite will have a textural variation, making your burger even more, well, more-ish.
Of course, avocados are the main component in guacamole, and by smothering your bean burger in this vibrant, green sauce, you'll also be getting a load of health benefits. Avocados are a great source of vitamin K, monounsaturated fatty acids, and potassium. Plus, if you make it at home, then you can really personalize your guacamole to suit your taste. Add more lime for zing, jalapeños for spice, or even mango for sweetness. The world is your avocado! Just make sure you follow this golden rule to make restaurant-worthy guacamole and you're on your way to seriously upgrading your bean burger.
Top with a fried egg
Topping your bean burger with a fried egg is going to level up your meal in three ways. First, a perfectly fried egg tastes delicious. Season it well (and maybe even add a dash of garlic powder) and that eggy addition will provide a mini flavor bomb in the form of a rich yolk and crispy edges. Secondly, that bursting yolk will act as a nifty self-saucing mechanism, adding a little bit more moisture to your burger. All you have to do is make sure you fry it well and you'll be rewarded with a luxuriously runny yolk.
Finally, adding an egg to your beany meal is a simple way of upping the nutrient content. Packed inside that dainty shell is an impressive array of health benefits that will support your immune system, metabolism function, and liver function. So the next time you're thinking about bean burgers, make sure to fry a few eggs to top it off.
Cook the patties to perfection
If you've gone to the bother of making the tastiest bean burger patty, topped it with your perfect topping combination, and you've got more sauces than you know what to do with, then you're not going to want to fall at the final hurdle. Make sure you've got a perfectly cooked patty that will complement all of those other elements, and your bean burger game is about to skyrocket.
Of course, Cierra de Gruyter has a lot of experience when it comes to the best way of cooking patties. Although you can grill them, she favors cooking them in a skillet as it'll lessen the chance of the patties crumbling. She advises, "you can add a bit of oil to the skillet to assist with browning, since beans don't have the same fat content you'd find in a meat burger. Be careful when flipping them to not break them apart." If you're in the market for a skillet, then take a look at this collection of some of the absolute best cast iron skillets for your kitchen. But when should you take the bean burger off the heat? Time to ask the expert. "Your bean burger patty is done when it has a nice golden-brown color on each side." De Gruyter knows!