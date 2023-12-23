20 Best Cocktails To Mix Up On New Year's Eve

Your New Year's Eve festivities won't be complete if you don't have something special in your glass to toast the coming era. It's the perfect occasion for playing mixologist and stirring up a few rounds of thoughtful cocktails to make the moment memorable. Even if you've never tried your hand at making mixed drinks before, the start of a new year is your opportunity to pick up some novel skills that will serve you and your guests beautifully.

Be ready for the occasion with these delicious drinks, representing some of the best classic quaffs and contemporary creations on any bar menu in town. There are chilly sips from the frosty side of the table, warming wonders ideal for soothing wintry souls, and a slew of sweet pours that will dance along your palate like a festival of flavor. Plus, we've added some tasty snack suggestions to pair with your celebratory drinks. With a few well-chosen ingredients and a dash of home bartending magic, you can transform your evening into a high-flying shindig, even if your celebration is a solo affair.