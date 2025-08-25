Best Copycat Red Robin Banzai Burger Recipe

It's not always easy to decide which burger to get at Red Robin — with over 20 gourmet burgers on the restaurant's menu, the decision can be sweat-inducing. But lovers of sweet-savory flavors don't need to break a sweat when deciding which burger to order, as the teriyaki-glazed, pineapple ring-topped Banzai burger sticks out as a clear winner every time.

However, if you're anything like recipe developer Patterson Watkins, your love for Red Robin runs high, but your proximity to a Red Robin location does not. These circumstances are exactly what inspired Watkins to develop this copycat Red Robin Banzai burger recipe, one that she assures us is "as close to the OG Banzai as possible," thanks to some "serious sleuthing" and "deep dives" on the various components that go into the burger, including assembly protocols.

Indeed, no stones were left unturned when crafting this Banzai burger, meaning that this copycat burger recipe yields a deliciously juicy cheeseburger that contains staple fixings like teriyaki glaze, pineapple, and the signature Red Robin seasoning blend for the beef. "All you need is a basket of unlimited steak fries," Watkins says.