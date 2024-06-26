12 Aldi Foods That Don't Taste Like They Used To

There's no doubt that Aldi is a popular place to grocery shop in the U.S. In fact, between 2022 and 2023 they opened more stores across America than any other chain food store, at the same time as pulling in sales of over $40 billion in 2022 across their 2,100 locations. The brand is a powerful entity in the grocery world. But with power comes responsibility and Aldi had a lot of responsibility on its shoulders. Their own famous brand lines cause waves with their fans when they're launched, taken off the shelves and, worst of all, when the recipe is changed. Aldi constantly alters the way its products taste because they change manufacturers frequently and want to keep buyers on their toes. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't.

One Redditor put it well when they said, "Never fall in love with anything at Aldi, they change manufacturers and recipes all the time." So, next time you're shopping in your local Aldi remember to not get too attached to what you're putting in your basket. Or just stockpile your latest favorite foods before it's too late, the manufacturer has switched, and the product just doesn't taste like it used to. Don't say we didn't warn you.