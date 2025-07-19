No Oven, No Problem: These Almond Joy Bars Are A Sweet Morning Delight

Cereal bars are a perfect snack to have on hand. Whether it's for a simple breakfast as you're running out the door, a sweet afternoon snack, or a little burst of energy before a workout, nothing beats a cereal bar for a quick and easy snack. And they are doubly great when they are homemade, from simple ingredients, and tailored to your personal tastes.

A delicious combination of almond butter, honey, and puffed rice cereal, the base of these bars is a treat all by itself. But the coconut, chocolate, and chopped almonds mixed in — a nod to Almond Joy candy – turn these bars into the sort of snack you'll be thinking about all morning, after you've packed them in your lunch for the day.

Picking up a box of cereal bars at the grocery store is simple enough that most folks have never even considered making them at home. But once you try out this recipe, you'll wonder why you've ever paid so much for a box of cereal bars, wrapped in so much plastic. It only takes a few minutes of stirring ingredients together to mix up a batch, and then they're off to the fridge. An hour later, you have 10 cereal bars ready to go, made just how you like them — meaning much better than the unhealthy breakfast bars you might buy at the store.