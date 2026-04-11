Copycat Buc-Ee's Beaver Nuggets Recipe
Anyone who has ever stopped at a Buc-ee's during a road trip knows that it's more than just a gas station, convenience store, or travel center — it's a whole experience. But you don't need to go to the world's largest Buc-ee's to get a taste for all the chain has to offer. Sure, you'll find typical name-brand snacks, candies, and drinks as you would any convenience stop, but you'll also find plenty of unique store-brand snacks, like Buc-ee's-branded jerky or the ever-popular Beaver Nuggets, AKA caramel-coated corn puffs.
Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets aren't the first snack to teeter into that sweet-salty-savory territory, but they are one example of such a snack done just right. In case Buc-ee's won't be en route during your next road trip, recipe developer Patterson Watkins' copycat Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets recipe will keep the snack morale up. "That combination of buttery and caramel-y flavor, with a touch of salt — totally delish. The sweetness dominates, for sure. But those buttery-salty elements pick up the slack, balancing nicely," Watkins says of the crispy-crunchy treats. These Beaver Nuggets are so tasty, in fact, that she could hardly keep family members, friends, and neighbors away from the goods. "100% making this recipe again," she says, but with one caveat: "This time, doubling the batch."
If you want to make a double-batch, you'll be pleased to know that homemade Beaver Nuggets have a pretty good shelf-life. Watkins recommends storing them in a sealable container or zip-top baggie for upwards of a week. Avoid refrigerating or freezing the nuggets, though, as they'll quickly become soggy or mushy.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets
Puffcorn serves as the base for these copycat Beaver Nuggets, and if you can find Chester's butter-flavored puffcorn, that'll work best. Otherwise, any kind of puffcorn will do, whether it be Pirate's Booty or a different store brand.
Other necessary ingredients include unsalted butter, light brown sugar, light corn syrup, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and baking soda.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 250 F.
Step 2: Line a roasting pan with parchment paper
Line a large roasting pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Put the puffcorn in a bowl
Place the puffcorn in a large bowl.
Step 4: Add the caramel ingredients to a saucepan
Place the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a large pot or saucepan.
Step 5: Heat the caramel mixture
Heat over medium, whisking until the butter has melted.
Step 6: Boil the caramel
Once melted, bring the mixture to a moderate boil, and cook for 5 minutes undisturbed.
Step 7: Mix in the baking soda
Remove the pot from the heat and add the baking soda; carefully whisk to combine. (The caramel will begin to foam and puff up, which is normal.)
Step 8: Pour the caramel over the puffcorn
Immediately pour the caramel over the puffcorn.
Step 9: Mix to coat the puffcorn in caramel
Using a rubber spatula, stir to coat the puffcorn in the caramel.
Step 10: Transfer the caramel puffcorn to the roasting pan
Transfer the coated puffcorn to the prepared roasting pan and spread out in an even layer.
Step 11: Bake the Beaver Nuggets
Place the pan in the oven and bake for 1 hour, stirring halfway through.
Step 12: Set the Beaver Nuggets aside to cool
Remove the roasting pan from the oven and set it aside to completely cool on a wire rack. (The caramel will harden as it cools).
Step 13: Break up the Beaver Nuggets and enjoy
Once the Nuggets are cooled and dry to the touch, break them up into small pieces/nuggets and serve.
what can I serve with Beaver Nuggets?
Copycat Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets Recipe
Salty, buttery puffcorn is coated in a rich caramel sauce for a ridiculously tasty salty-sweet snack with our copycat Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggests Recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ bags (5 ounces) butter-flavored puffcorn
- 1 ½ sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 250 F.
- Line a large roasting pan with parchment paper.
- Place the puffcorn in a large bowl.
- Place the butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a large pot or saucepan.
- Heat over medium, whisking until the butter has melted.
- Once melted, bring the mixture to a moderate boil, and cook for 5 minutes undisturbed.
- Remove the pot from the heat and add the baking soda; carefully whisk to combine. (The caramel will begin to foam and puff up, which is normal.)
- Immediately pour the caramel over the puffcorn.
- Using a rubber spatula, stir to coat the puffcorn in the caramel.
- Transfer the coated puffcorn to the prepared roasting pan and spread out in an even layer.
- Place the pan in the oven and bake for 1 hour, stirring halfway through.
- Remove the roasting pan from the oven and set it aside to completely cool on a wire rack. (The caramel will harden as it cools).
- Once the Nuggets are cooled and dry to the touch, break them up into small pieces/nuggets and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|565
|Total Fat
|42.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|26.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|111.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|49.4 g
|Sodium
|241.0 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
How can I customize my Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets?
We've already mentioned how just about any brand of puffcorn will do, but you can also switch up the flavor, too. Watkins opts for butter-flavored puffcorn here to stay true to the Buc-ee's formula, but puffcorn also comes in all sorts of cheesy flavors that are fair game. Watkins tells us, "And, bonus, all of these flavored varieties would make awesome Beaver Nuggets! My next batch, I'm going white cheddar and caramel!"
Also, the puffcorn itself isn't strictly necessary, and you can swap it out for popcorn for more of a kettle corn or caramel corn approach. The puffcorn does provide that uniquely crispy, puffy, and buttery base, but regular popcorn (be it plain or butter-flavored) will also work just as well and offer up a crunch in its own right. Watkins notes that you might not need quite as much caramel coating if you go the popcorn route, but otherwise, you can follow the recipe steps as written.
There's also room for extra ingredients, whether you want to add another dimension of flavor or even more crunchy goodness. Watkins looks forward to trying a version with salted and roasted peanuts, but other types of nuts (chopped pecans, walnuts, or almonds) would also work well as inclusions.
What are some tips for making the caramel?
There are certain mistakes that nearly everyone makes when making caramel sauce, but Watkins has provided some pro tips to ensure optimal caramel success. To start, while you don't need any special tools to make the caramel for this recipe, you do want to keep a steady eye on it as it cooks (otherwise it may burn). Use a big pot, too, as the caramel will bubble up a bit as it cooks, and it will basically double in size when you add in the baking soda (a normal reaction, but one that could make a big mess if you use too small a pot).
When you get the caramel to its initial boil, make sure it stays around what Watkins describes as a "moderate boil," one with tight and active bubbles around the edges of the pot and more simmer-like bubbles in the center. "If you have large, popping bubbles in the center, reduce the heat a little," Watkins advises.
Once the caramel is ready to go, time is of the essence — make sure you pour it over the puffcorn right away, while it's still liquidy and pourable (otherwise it will get very sticky very fast). Also, tempting as it may be to dig into the caramel-coated puffcorn right then and there, keep in mind that the baking step is essential. "The baking step helps harden the caramel to the puffcorn, infusing it almost," Watkins explains.