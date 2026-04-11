Anyone who has ever stopped at a Buc-ee's during a road trip knows that it's more than just a gas station, convenience store, or travel center — it's a whole experience. But you don't need to go to the world's largest Buc-ee's to get a taste for all the chain has to offer. Sure, you'll find typical name-brand snacks, candies, and drinks as you would any convenience stop, but you'll also find plenty of unique store-brand snacks, like Buc-ee's-branded jerky or the ever-popular Beaver Nuggets, AKA caramel-coated corn puffs.

Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets aren't the first snack to teeter into that sweet-salty-savory territory, but they are one example of such a snack done just right. In case Buc-ee's won't be en route during your next road trip, recipe developer Patterson Watkins' copycat Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets recipe will keep the snack morale up. "That combination of buttery and caramel-y flavor, with a touch of salt — totally delish. The sweetness dominates, for sure. But those buttery-salty elements pick up the slack, balancing nicely," Watkins says of the crispy-crunchy treats. These Beaver Nuggets are so tasty, in fact, that she could hardly keep family members, friends, and neighbors away from the goods. "100% making this recipe again," she says, but with one caveat: "This time, doubling the batch."

If you want to make a double-batch, you'll be pleased to know that homemade Beaver Nuggets have a pretty good shelf-life. Watkins recommends storing them in a sealable container or zip-top baggie for upwards of a week. Avoid refrigerating or freezing the nuggets, though, as they'll quickly become soggy or mushy.