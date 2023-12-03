48 Cozy Recipes To Help You Master Winter Vegetables

There's no need to leave winter vegetables on the grocery store shelf or your refrigerator shelf when you have a few good recipes at your disposal to help you learn how to cook with them. We've picked several popular winter veggies, along with some you may have never used before, to help increase your winter vegetable repertoire.

We've included several recipes for most of the vegetables so that you have more choices and can master them in different ways. So, don't be shy about working through them one at a time so that you can learn exactly how the veggies work in various dishes. Once you've mastered them, you'll feel more confident incorporating them into recipes of your own making. Armed with this list and these cooking techniques, you'll be more prepared next time you're in the produce section or the farmer's market in the winter, wondering what you can make from the vegetables you see there.