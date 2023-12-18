45 Festive Sides That Are Star Attractions

Roast turkey and baked ham take center stage on dinner tables during the holidays, as they should. But putting the sides on the culinary sidelines as simple appetite fillers is a mistake. By making the most of these dishes, you make the main course taste even better. A succulent slice of meat isn't quite as appetizing if it's served with bland veggies.

Truth be told, it's the traditional supporting cast of side dishes that everyone looks forward to. Miss a much-loved dish out and the whole array of seasonal fare can feel less than complete. Don't just settle for tried and tested recipes. Try new ones and different versions take sides to the next level, making this a year to savor. 'Tis the season to choose some festive sides that are star attractions and elevate your holiday dining experience. You never know — you might find new classics that become family favorites.