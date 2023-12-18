45 Festive Sides That Are Star Attractions
Roast turkey and baked ham take center stage on dinner tables during the holidays, as they should. But putting the sides on the culinary sidelines as simple appetite fillers is a mistake. By making the most of these dishes, you make the main course taste even better. A succulent slice of meat isn't quite as appetizing if it's served with bland veggies.
Truth be told, it's the traditional supporting cast of side dishes that everyone looks forward to. Miss a much-loved dish out and the whole array of seasonal fare can feel less than complete. Don't just settle for tried and tested recipes. Try new ones and different versions take sides to the next level, making this a year to savor. 'Tis the season to choose some festive sides that are star attractions and elevate your holiday dining experience. You never know — you might find new classics that become family favorites.
1. Oven-Roasted Brown Sugar-Glazed Carrots
A side of carrots can be non-descript until you slather on a buttery glaze that is. Melt the butter with brown sugar, minced garlic, balsamic vinegar, and thyme. The herby, sweet, aromatic flavors take these veggies from the background to become a favorite on any festive table.
Keep your eye on these roasting though as they need to be cooked to perfection. It's easy to ruin them if they are too crunchy and undercooked. On the flip side, you don't want them overly soft either. You want them deliciously al dente.
2. Brussels Sprouts With Chestnuts And Bacon
There are plenty of ways to give Brussels sprouts a flavor boost for the festive season. Serving them with roasted chestnuts and crispy bacon has to be one of the simplest and tastiest. The sweetness of the nuts and saltiness of the meat lifts the cabbage-like taste of the veg. Using pre-cooked, vacuum-packed nuts makes cooking easier.
What you're going to love about this side is the final flourish. Scatter on Christmassy pomegranate seeds to give the whole dish a seasonal color scheme that pops with flavor.
3. Pigs In A Blanket
Out of all the festive sides that are star attractions, pigs in a blanket have to rank pretty high. In the United Kingdom, this side is made with streaky bacon wrapped around chipolatas and crisped up in the oven. This U.S. version combines sausages with wraparound pastry. For this standout recipe, you wrap triangles of canned crescent dough around high-quality hot dogs.
The folds of flaky pastry look so appetizing as do the meaty ends sticking out of both ends. For cute mini sides, cut both ingredients in half.
Recipe: Pigs In A Blanket
4. Parker House Rolls
If you really want to impress dinner guests on Christmas Day, or for a special meal over the holidays, then bake homemade rolls. And Parker House ones, first made at the eponymous hotel in Boston, are soft and buttery. Serve them warm and you have a stonking side that's going to elevate the whole meal.
Aside from a few staples like flour, yeast, butter, and eggs, you need time to make these. They don't require complex culinary skills, but a methodical, measured approach as you need to let the dough rise twice.
Recipe: Parker House Rolls
5. Sweet Potato Casserole
Classic sides are the ones everyone misses, especially if they don't make a star appearance on a festive table. And perhaps the one everyone secretly hankers after is sweet potato casserole. It's so retro that it's come back round into fashion again. If you can't be nostalgic at this time of year, when can you?
If your oven is full, bake the vegetables in the microwave before mashing. However, once you've covered the sweet potatoes with a streusel topping with pecans, brown sugar, butter, and flour, you'll need the oven to bake it.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole
6. Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread
Forget about how good this sharing bread tastes for a second. Just look at how creative it's going to look on a table brimming with holiday goodies. Forget serving rolls on the side, this Christmas-tree-shaped effort stands out as the star attraction.
Pesto gives the 'tree' a green color, while sundried tomatoes look like baubles hanging from the branches. Parmesan gives the appearance of fallen snow. The real surprise is in the middle of each pull-away roll. Inside are individually melted mozzarella pearls or balls that are creamy and gorgeously gooey.
Recipe: Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread
7. Christmas Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs have been a buffet staple on every occasion for a long time. By giving them a festive spin, they turn into a spectacular-looking side over the holidays whether to a sit-down dinner or to support a party table centerpiece. You can add extra ingredients, but once you've mashed up the egg yolks with mayo and yellow mustard, it's all about the garnish.
Rosemary adds a sprinkling of greenery, with red pomegranate seeds looking like berries amid the herb. Italian parsley looks like a leaf sticking out from a seasonal scene.
Recipe: Christmas Deviled Eggs
8. Caprese Christmas Wreath
If you are wondering how salad ingredients can be turned into a stunning seasonal dish, then you haven't come across the Caprese Christmas wreath. It looks so spectacular that it's got to be included in any list of festive sides that are star attractions. The red, white, and green color of the plate is on point for the holidays, too.
Create a ring of basil leaves on the edge of a serving plate. Layer inwards with tomato slices, mozzarella slices, and a cheese ball. Fill gaps with cherry tomatoes and more herbs.
Recipe: Caprese Christmas Wreath
9. Best Sous Vide Mashed Potatoes
If you can't do sous vide mash for festive feasts with roasted meats and all the trimmings, then when can you? This culinary technique takes potatoes to the next level of velvety smooth creaminess. The veggies absorb the butter as the rosemary permeates the flavor.
Once you've riced or mashed the potatoes, gradually add the creamy liquid they cooked in a pan, minus the fresh herb sprig. They may look like your run-of-the-mill side, but wait for the expressions to change when someone tastes the difference.
Recipe: Best Sous Vide Mashed Potatoes
10. Parsnip And Potato Mash
One of the vegetables that many people look forward to during big holiday meals is parsnips. They've got such a distinctive taste, and while some can take them or leave them, they have a lot of foodie fans. They are sweet, but not as much as carrots are. And they also bring nutty notes with a subtle licorice taste.
Roast parsnips are a traditional side, but mashed along with potatoes, butter, and milk creates a nice twist. For an added indulgence, cover the top of the mashed veggies with cheese.
Recipe: Parsnip And Potato Mash
11. Copycat Longhorn Steakhouse Mac And Cheese
Bring restaurant-style dishes home and serve them up as festive sides and you're onto a winner. Since everyone loves mac and cheese, make this copycat Longhorn Steakhouse version. Using four types of cheese has all the hallmarks of a luxury dish. Just make sure that there's not enough to go around so that everyone forgets the main course.
Gruyère, Parmesan, sharp cheddar, and fontina together bring nutty, cheesy, salty, tangy flavors to the pasta sauce. Adding cooked bacon to the crunchy panko topping is pure genius.
12. Spicy Mac And Cheese
During the holidays, it's traditional to serve an array of meaty mains and mainly vegetable sides. On top of this, there are those special extra dishes that everyone wants to dig in such as creamy mac and cheese. In the United Kingdom, a classic Sunday roast carvery often comes with cauliflower in a cheese sauce, and it's the same concept.
What's less common is a spicy dish during the holidays, and yet it's the heat that elevates this recipe. When the dish is ready, add jalapeños, cayenne pepper, and paprika.
Recipe: Spicy Mac And Cheese
13. Parmesan Roasted Carrots
If you love mixing and matching flavors, then you'll know instinctively how sweet roasted carrots are going to taste with salty Parmesan. Downright delicious, that's how. You don't need a complicated recipe to upgrade a festive side. You just need the right combination of ingredients.
Once the carrots are ready, generously cover them with freshly grated cheese, and pop them back in the heat for a few more minutes. You want a melted topping with the carrots starting to crisp up. Serve with lots of fresh parsley for an extra blast of vibrancy.
Recipe: Parmesan Roasted Carrots
14. Traditional Yorkshire Puddings
A tender slice of beef isn't the same without a traditional Yorkshire pudding. Yorkshire is a county in England and these glorious batter sides are a must with a Sunday roast dinner. They are way better than serving a bread roll on the side for a festive holiday meal, too.
Tips abound as to how to get the so-called Yorkies to rise so that they are a little soft in the middle and crisp on the outside. One must-do step is pouring your mixture into a hot tray so that it immediately sizzles.
Recipe: Traditional Yorkshire Puddings
15. Simple Southern Spoonbread
Before you explore culinary twists and turns, reach into tradition with a stunning Southern side. It doesn't get much simpler than spoonbread. You don't need any fancy — read that as expensive — ingredients. It's easy to make and requires no culinary talent. And the custard-like corn pudding is one of the best accompaniments to roast meats that there is.
It's dishes like this that bring home the true meaning of the holidays and the importance of coming together to share happy times over the dinner table. Who knew cornmeal meant all that?
Recipe: Simple Southern Spoonbread
16. Simple Roasted Rutabaga
Rutabaga, known as swede in other parts of the world, has long been a side to a roast dinner, festive or not. A classic way to enjoy this fantastic vegetable is mashed up with carrots with a knob of butter on top. Less sweet than carrots, it has a turnipy, almost cabbagey taste.
As with most root veggies, one of the best ways to cook rutabaga is by roasting so that the sugars caramelize. Use a knife rather than a peeler to remove the rough exterior. Roast with rosemary to boost the flavor.
Recipe: Simple Roasted Rutabaga
17. Copycat Texas Roadhouse Green Beans
There's no shame in following a traditional route when sharing a holiday feast. The reason certain sides are served with roast turkey at Christmas, for example, is because everyone loves them. You don't need to reinvent a whole new menu to make festive sides that are the star attraction.
What you can do is follow a copycat recipe, like this green bean one that's inspired by the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain. The veggies are served in a chicken broth with crispy bacon, garlic, and onions, plus steak seasoning.
18. Old Fashioned Scalloped Corn
Creamy, eggy scalloped corn is a bit of a blast from the past. If you're not familiar with this old-style side, then try it out over the holidays. There's nothing haute cuisine about it, but it's one of those festive sides that are star attractions when served with a meaty main.
For the crunchy, cheesy topping you need to reach back into retro ingredients and crumble up Ritz crackers. Combine these salty bits with shredded cheddar. Use canned yellow corn and it'll only take you 10 minutes to prep.
Recipe: Old Fashioned Scalloped Corn
19. Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
While everyone has been focused on how ridiculously amazing roasted cauliflower is, know that this veg is incredible as a creamy mashed side, too. It's a fabulously welcome alternative to carb-heavy mashed potatoes at a blow-out meal, too.
The velvety texture is helped by adding sour cream. And you boost the flavor of the vegetable with ground nutmeg. Another taste enhancer is garlic butter. Add this to the florets before blending into a mash consistency. And pour on top of the cauliflower mash when serving along with a good sprinkling of fresh parsley.
Recipe: Creamy Mashed Cauliflower
20. Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
Sweet potatoes are the vegetable of the colder months of the year. They bring warmth, savory sweetness, and comfort-food stodge to the dinner table. However, with a slightly lower G.I. rating than potatoes, they aren't as heavy-duty a carb.
There's no denying that something magical happens when you roast them. They transform from a great root vegetable into a tremendous side worthy of a starring role at any festive feast. What makes this recipe shine even more is adding date syrup, cinnamon, and brown sugar to the oil-covered sweet potatoes before roasting.
Recipe: Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes
21. Easy Sausage Stuffing
Veggies and roast meat aside, one of the most popular sides has to be stuffing. And one forkful of a great sausagemeat stuffing is enough to get the whole table in a festive mood. You can make your own cornbread if you like, but for this recipe, store-bought is just fine. Using sage sausage is a flavor game-changer. Granny Smith apples bring a lovely tartness to the dish and celery adds bite.
Sear the meat and onions for a couple of minutes before baking in the oven. That way they'll be nicely browned.
Recipe: Easy Sausage Stuffing
22. Jamie Oliver's Roast Potatoes
One of the most moreish of the festive sides that are star attractions is roast potatoes. This twist on Brit chef Jamie Oliver's version uses new potatoes to speed up cooking time. Use duck fat or goose fat for a crispy result. Flavor-wise don't hold back from the amount of garlic cloves you roast. The sweet taste of them when they caramelize is incredible.
Fresh oregano adds a wonderfully bold herby blast to the potatoes. Smash the cooked potatoes first though before roasting for a little longer with olive oil.
Recipe: Jamie Oliver's Roast Potatoes
23. 4-Ingredient Green Bean Casserole Pastry Bites
Green bean casserole is a seasonal staple, but that doesn't mean to say that you can't reinvent it a little. Turning this side into pastry bites is a genius idea. The creamy beans taste even better in puff pastry cases.
Source petite cut green beans so that you don't need to them up. The sauce is essentially cream of mushroom soup, but you can switch this up for another flavor or make your own. And don't forget crispy fried onions to sprinkle on top.
24. Roasted Broccolini
Whereas broccoli is an everyday type of vegetable, a side of tenderstem broccoli always tastes a little more special. The long stems and smaller florets are milder tasting and less bitter than broccoli, too.
All you need to roast it is olive oil and salt. There's nothing overly complex about this dish, except making sure you don't overcook it. It's delicious when it's slightly browned with a little bite and less appealing when it turns limp. A squeeze of lemon is exactly what this dark green veggie needs to make it stand out.
Recipe: Roasted Broccolini
25. Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes
Creamy dauphinoise potatoes are a luxurious-tasting, gourmet-style side that elevates any meal. The combination of heavy whipping cream, garlic, and a cheesy sauce with soft slices of potato served in a casserole dish is irresistible. If you're considering different festive sides that are star attractions, then look no further.
This dish complements roasted meat as well as other more traditional green veggie sides. The thyme cuts through the richness perfectly. Slice the potatoes thinly or they'll take a long time to cook. Soak them beforehand to remove some starch.
Recipe: Creamy Dauphinoise Potatoes
26. Crispy Smashed Potatoes
If you haven't discovered how much better roast potatoes are when you've smashed them then now is the time. Parboil them first before you squish them down. Pressing a fork into them is an easy way to crush them a little, or lightly press on a masher. You don't want them to disintegrate so make sure they keep their form.
Do you usually add olive oil and salt when roasting vegetables? Add dried rosemary and garlic powder to oil instead, drizzle over the smashed potatoes, and sprinkle on some salt before roasting.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Potatoes
27. 20-Minute Stovetop Stuffing
When the oven is packed with a Christmastime feast, a great stovetop recipe is essential. And what better festive dish than stuffing? Use wholegrain bread because it's more robust, and make sure the amount of liquid is just right.
A third tip is to only cook it long enough that the vegetable is tender but hasn't lost all its bite. Not using the freshest bread is a bonus, too, as it won't become soggy as easily. Fresh sage gives this side its signature flavor, and you can also use turkey broth rather than vegetables.
Recipe: 20-Minute Stovetop Stuffing
28. Praline Sweet Potatoes
Why serve sweet potatoes when you can make them with a sweet and nutty praline top? As well as adding sugar to the mashed-up vegetables, along with eggs, butter, and vanilla extract, you make the topping with brown sugar. Chopped pecans add a crunchiness, as does the sugary flour and butter that caramelizes when you bake your casserole.
Savory sides that almost taste like a dessert taste moreish when paired with festive roasted meats. And there's something homely about scooping a spoonful of this side onto your plate with traditional holiday fare.
Recipe: Praline Sweet Potatoes
29. Easy Maple Roasted Carrots
Some sides play a minor role and simply support a main course. Others grab enough of the limelight to attract attention. There's nothing about maple-roasted carrots that's forgettable. The sweetness of these vegetables is always sublime. What adds to their appeal is keeping them whole, as long as they aren't too large. Trim the ends, but keep some of the green stems as they give the dish a wonderfully gourmet-rustic look.
There's not much to say about a melted butter and maple syrup glaze beyond how it completes the flavor magnificently.
Recipe: Easy Maple Roasted Carrots
30. Air Fryer Corn Ribs
Air fryer corn ribs might not be the most obvious side for a festive meal. That's what adds to their appeal. Corn in some form or other is traditional with big holiday meals. Turning this veg into crunchy little snacks adds a bit of variety to any table.
Brushing a marinade on each piece is what creates an intense savory flavor. Season extra virgin olive oil, then add oregano, paprika, and onion and garlic powders. They make a great snack with a dip, so why not a quirky side?
Recipe: Air Fryer Corn Ribs
31. Crispy Hasselback Potatoes
Before anyone has tasted this concertina-designed vegetable side, there'll inevitably be comments. Some festive sides that are star attractions can woo a dinner table on looks alone. The crispy thin slices that fan out from each potato look like the work of a master chef. What they do reveal is a home cook who cares about side dishes. Bravo.
Use a sharp knife for greater control over the thickness of slices. Slathered in olive oil, garlic, and parsley, the slithers of potato turn gorgeously golden brown and crunchy when baked in the oven.
Recipe: Crispy Hasselback Potatoes
32. Basic Creamed Swiss Chard
The end of the year is usually a time of overindulgence so leafy greens can be a welcome sight. While you might want your fill of roast turkey, stuffing, and crispy potatoes, Swiss chard brings a sense of balance. Although this recipe adds luxury by cooking it in cream.
This vegetable can be green, red, or rainbow so choose whatever colors you like to match the festive occasion. Beyond the taste, what this dish promises is a mouthwatering garlicky aroma while you're cooking it. It's easy to make, too.
Recipe: Basic Creamed Swiss Chard
33. Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes are one of those sides that can vary hugely in terms of taste, texture, and quality. This recipe is a far cry from lumpy school-dinner-style mash. It's creamy, decadent, and sophisticated. Everyone loves this dish, so it makes sense to choose this one to turn into a star attraction.
Once the potatoes are cooked, add all the luxurious goodies that'll transform this carb staple. That's mascarpone, of course, plus heavy cream, butter, and garlic powder. It might not be the most slimming of sides, but boy does it taste yummy.
Recipe: Mascarpone Mashed Potatoes
34. Air Fryer Parmesan Brussels Sprouts
Festive sides that are star attractions don't often come from dishes that have plenty of haters. Cook Brussels sprouts in an air fryer with the tangy, salty umami taste of Parmesan, and you have one such result. It's so good that you could argue that anyone who dislikes sprouts is just a person who hasn't eaten them in the best way possible.
Banish childhood memories of pale green, overcooked vegetables. Balsamic vinegar adds a tart lift to the taste, and panko with the cheese is crunchy and flavorful.
35. Bacon-Wrapped Maple-Glazed Carrots
If you're being honest, you might agree that anything wrapped in bacon is pretty tasty. Imagine now the salty taste and crunchiness against the sweetness of al dente roasted carrots. Sublime, right? Why stop here?
It can't get any better than the sticky, caramelized smoky loveliness of a maple syrup glaze to crisp them up. Since it's the holidays, what about glazing the bacon carrots twice to make each of the three ingredients truly sparkle? This is one of those sides that'll be demolished in an instant, even before the main course.
36. Instant Pot Easy Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
An Instant Pot recipe is often a winner. It frees up oven space first of all, and you can make classic dishes in a different way that's often quicker. A perfect example is a recipe for scalloped potatoes that's easy and cheesy.
Add layers of thinly sliced potatoes, milk, and cheese, and let the heat work its magic. The secret to success is using Yukon Gold potatoes which are nice and creamy, and using a mandoline so that you don't end up with thick slices.
37. Sweet Candied Yams With Marshmallows
If you missed out on this classic side at Thanksgiving, then the festive holidays are as good a time. The fact that a side exists with a gooey baked marshmallow topping is enough for grown adults to feel like kids again. Talking of little ones, this dish is so ridiculously easy that youngsters may enjoy making it, too.
Once you've added cubes of cooked yams to a greased casserole dish you're nearly there. Dot cubes of unsalted butter over the top, sprinkle on brown sugar, and throw on some marshmallows.
38. Potatoes Au Gratin
One dish that's going to elicit satisfied sighs around a festive dinner table is gratin potatoes. In much the same way as dauphinoise potatoes, this recipe combines the root veggie with cream, butter, and cheese. What you serve up is a melt-in-the-mouth side that's luxuriously gooey.
There are a few ingredients that make all the difference. Garlic, onion powder, and thyme bring a savory punch that stops the flavor from being too one-dimensional. Gruyère is sweet and nutty, while mozzarella adds that stretchy cheese loveliness.
Recipe: Potatoes Au Gratin
39. Broccoli Casserole
There's nothing worse than veggies left at the end of a blow-out festive meal. With turkey and ham to chill for leftover recipes, there's often not enough fridge space for extras. Avoid waste by turning vegetables into a standout side that everyone's going to polish off. This creamy broccoli casserole means you won't spend the whole dinner trying to persuade young diners to eat up all the fairy trees.
It's delightfully easy to make, too. Bake the florets in milk and mushroom soup with cheese, egg, and mustard. Ritz-style crackers do for the topping.
Recipe: Broccoli Casserole
40. Candied Yams
If adding marshmallows to candied yams isn't sophisticated enough, then make a buttery sweet, spiced sauce for them instead. The aroma alone makes this side a star recipe as you add maple syrup and grated ginger into melted butter. Enhance the warmth with nutmeg and cloves, and add sprigs of fresh rosemary.
Layer yam slices in a casserole dish so that they overlap. That way, when you bake it in the oven, with the sauce, the edges will crisp up and brown. Add extras like pecans and bourbon if you want to show off.
Recipe: Candied Yams
41. Creamed Corn
Whatever fancy dishes you add to a festive dinner, there's often anticipation that there'll be some classics, too. And you don't get much more traditional than a serving of creamed corn. The sweet taste pairs effortlessly with roast turkey or baked ham. And what's more enticing is how easy it is to rustle this side up on the stovetop.
You can use canned corn, as long as you rinse it, and then all you need is whole milk, light cream, sugar, and salt. Vanilla extract adds depth of flavor and cornstarch thickens up the sauce.
Recipe: Creamed Corn
42. Sauteed Cabbage
Cabbage isn't often celebrated as a significant side to any meal, let alone a festive one. What makes the difference with this recipe is shredding it to catch the flavor as it sautées. Cut a whole cabbage into quarters and take out the core. Use a large knife to thinly slice along the shorter side so that the strips aren't too long.
The key to many dishes is adding salt, fat, and acid. So, you'll need extra virgin olive oil, fine sea salt, and apple cider vinegar. To pep it up, add chili flakes.
Recipe: Sauteed Cabbage
43. Simple Harissa Roasted Cauliflower
You didn't think that a collection of festive sides that are star attractions wouldn't include roasted cauliflower, did you? Florets are spectacular simply cooked in the oven with olive oil, salt, and pepper. But since it's that time of year to push the boat out, add extra flavor with harissa paste.
To coat the cauliflower, add the spicy, garlicky mixture to a bowl with extra virgin olive oil and salt first. Then add the florets and toss them around until they are completely covered. Roast until they soften and brown.
44. Savory Mashed Butternut Squash
What takes mashed butternut squash from a great side to a tremendous one is roasting the root vegetable first. Cut each squash in half, lengthwise, scoop out the seeds, and roast in the oven until tender after drizzling with olive oil and minced garlic.
If you mashed the veggies at this point and served them they would be delicious enough. Imagine what adding butter and heavy cream is going to do to the taste. Enjoy watching faces change to one of surprise after one mouthful of this creamy, warming dish.
Recipe: Savory Mashed Butternut Squash
45. Cheesy Baked Asparagus
Asparagus has long been considered a high-end dining side. The distinct taste of al dente spears that end in a velvety bite look elegant on any plate. And aside from serving them with salt, pepper, and a knob of butter, less if often more. But when it's the festive season, giving sides like this an extra element by adding cheese adds star quality.
Roast fresh asparagus, after snapping off the tougher ends, with olive oil and salt. Sprinkle on a generous amount of shredded mozzarella, and serve once it's melted and browned.
Recipe: Cheesy Baked Asparagus