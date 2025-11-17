Our 10 Most Popular Recipes Of 2025
The year is almost over, and 2025 has been a busy year in food. From vintage recipes going viral online to the rising cost of groceries to changes in beloved restaurants, it's tough to keep up with it all. So, before we close out the year, we wanted to take a look back at some of the most popular recipes we've published since January. These are the recipes readers viewed the most, and — we hope — enjoyed after cooking or baking.
The list covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, spanning copycat recipes from our favorite chains, dishes that aren't difficult to make but will definitely impress your friends, and one drink that carries an outlandish name. Like all great recipes, each of these has a story behind it. Some of them evoke nostalgia, while some remind you that healthy and tasty meals don't have to take forever to make. All of these recipes are popular for a reason, and we're grateful we can share them with you. Here are our 10 most popular recipes of 2025 — if you haven't tried these yet, what are you waiting for?
Easy Crock Pot Cubed Steak With Mushroom Gravy Recipe
It's not a surprise that this hearty, one-pot meal is a popular recipe. It calls for layering cube steaks, onions, and mushrooms in your slow cooker, then adding a mixture of tomato paste, French onion soup, cream of mushroom soup, and beef broth. The most work you have to do is watching the clock and adding a cornstarch slurry about an hour before the food is done. The result is tender beef with lots of thick, rich gravy.
Start this dish on a blustery autumn or winter morning and have a hot meal ready by dinner. You can serve this dish with a variety of sides; it's great over rice, egg noodles, or potatoes of any kind. Best of all, this recipe makes more than enough gravy, so you can stretch your kitchen resources into multiple meals. We suggest using the leftover gravy for meatloaf or shepherd's pie, or be super indulgent and make this gravy-slathered poutine burger.
Copycat Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich
If you're a fan of the fried chicken chain restaurant Dave's Hot Chicken but aren't lucky enough to live near one of its locations, this popular recipe gives you a way to make its famous Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich at home. This recipe captures the spicy, sweet, tart, and savory flavors of the original, but uses pre-cooked chicken tenders to make it easier.
There are two components that make it taste just like Dave's — the spicy coating that goes on the chicken tenders and the chipotle mayo, both of which you can customize to your preferred spice levels. Of course, it wouldn't be a Dave's Hot Chicken Sandwich without the slaw, so the recipe includes a tangy kale slaw (also made easier by using a prepared coleslaw mix as the base). Serve on a potato hamburger bun with American cheese and enjoy this spicy favorite in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Copycat Starbucks Potato Chive Bake
Copycat recipes are popular because sometimes we crave a particular restaurant's food, but don't have the time or the money to go out. And honestly, this copycat Starbucks recipe is so easy to make at home. Sauté potatoes and onions, then mix with eggs, cottage cheese, spinach, cheddar cheese, chives, and your choice of seasoning. Bake and then slice into squares.
This recipe is perfect as a make-ahead meal, too. Fix it on Sunday to have breakfast or a grab-and-go snack ready for the entire week. Besides being packed with healthy protein, you can also add other vegetables to further boost the health factor. Try red peppers, tomatoes, or mushrooms (or bacon, even though that's not a vegetable, just because it's good). You can also add more cheese to the top while baking. Pair this with a copycat Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, and you'll never have to leave the house to get your favorites!
Lemony Dream Omaha Cake Recipe
Retro recipes are having a moment right now, thanks to social media, especially popular vintage cakes. This Omaha cake recipe was inspired by a post from the Old Recipes forum on Reddit, where people post about vintage recipes from home cooks, and it soon became one of our most popular recipes of 2025.
The simple cake recipe calls for items you almost certainly have in your kitchen right now, including flour, eggs, olive oil, lemons, baking powder, and powdered sugar. Omaha cakes also use a can of pie filling; in this case, it's a can of lemon creme pie filling, which gets added in between thick layers of cake batter. A simple lemon-flavored icing is added to the warm cake, creating a bright citrusy glaze. The no-frills cake takes less than an hour to make, start to finish, and if you don't like lemon, you can easily swap in your favorite type of pie filling.
Recipe: Lemony Dream Omaha Cake
3-Ingredient Alaskan Duck Fart Shot Recipe
The funny name of this particular recipe is enough to make it popular. Who wouldn't want to try an Alaskan Duck Fart just to say they'd done it? But, listen, this drink makes the giggles you get saying the name completely worth it. The story behind this drink is clear on when and where it was first made – December 1987 at the Peanut Farm sports bar in Anchorage, Alaska — but not why it earned the name.
Regardless, if you like coffee-based cocktails, you're likely going to love the Alaskan Duck Fart shot. The layers of coffee liqueur, cream liqueur, and Canadian whiskey in a shot glass create an interesting visual, while the combined taste will remind you of a good, balanced Irish coffee. It's an impressive drink to make for your friends (in case you need them, here are some tips on how to expertly layer cocktails and shots), plus everyone will remember the name.
Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hash Brown Crust
If you like a good hash brown casserole, then, just like so many of our readers did this year, you're going to love this Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche made with a hash brown crust. The recipe, which was based on a dish from a Buenos Aires food stall featured on Netflix's "Street Food Latin America," calls for frozen hash browns par-baked into a crust, then filled with eggs, cream, and cheddar cheese.
The top of the quiche is covered in even more shredded cheese, and the whole thing is baked for about 45 minutes. You can customize the recipe with your choice of cheese, add onions, or stir in some hot sauce or jalapeños to add heat. It's a dish you can serve for a fancy brunch alongside fruit and a glass of Spanish Cava, or for a cozy dinner with a light salad or a side of roasted veggies.
Recipe: Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hash Brown Crust
Copycat Sizzler's Cheese Toast
Since 1958, Sizzler restaurants have served delicious cheese toast as an appetizer. In fact, it's probably the most famous menu item to come out of the California-based chain. It's harder to find a Sizzler restaurant these days, especially if you don't live along the West Coast, so for anyone wanting to experience a little Sizzler nostalgia, this copycat cheese toast recipe delivers.
You'll need thick slices of white bread, grated Pecorino Romano cheese, salted butter, and garlic powder. It's as simple as making a compound butter by combining the cheese, garlic powder, and butter together, then spreading that mixture on one side of the bread slice. Cook the bread buttered side down in a dry skillet over medium heat until that side is toasted, crispy, and a lovely golden brown. Don't toast the other side of the bread — Sizzler cheese toast is crispy on one side and soft on the other.
Recipe: Copycat Sizzler's Cheese Toast
Porky-Stuffed Grilled Whole Pineapple
One of the most impressive, as well as one of the most popular, recipes we've published this year is a chorizo-stuffed pineapple. If you want to wow your friends at a dinner party, this recipe is the way to go, especially for the effort-to-result ratio.
The dish starts with a peeled and cored pineapple, which is coated in a spice rub made of salt, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, cumin, and ground annatto. The chorizo sausage is stuffed inside the pineapple, then the whole thing is covered in bacon strips and grilled for 20 minutes. Make a tangy, spicy barbecue sauce, brush it over the bacon-wrapped pineapple, then grill it again until the chorizo sausage is cooked through. Slice the cooked pineapple into rings and serve alongside traditional barbecue sides, or use it in tacos or in a coconut rice bowl.
Hearty Italian Sausage And Gnocchi Soup
One of our most popular recipes this year is pure comfort in a bowl. It's hearty, creamy, and warm, making it perfect for the cold days approaching at the end of the year.
Start by cooking and browning the Italian sausage, then sauté the chopped onions, carrots, and garlic. Add tomato paste, chicken broth, and chopped tomatoes to the cooked vegetables, then add the cooked sausage back into the pan. Stir in the heavy cream to add richness to the soup, then add gnocchi and cook for about three minutes. If you don't have gnocchi on hand, orzo pasta also works well, though it takes just a little longer to cook. Stir in fresh spinach leaves at the very end and serve with warm, crusty bread. The whole soup comes together easily in around 30 minutes, which means you can make this filling meal even when you're feeling cold and hangry.
Fluffy Overnight Cinnamon Rolls
Rounding out our list of the most popular recipes this year is this delicious recipe for cinnamon rolls. Homemade cinnamon rolls definitely require some time and effort, but letting the rolls proof overnight makes it feel like less work. Plus, it means you can pull the pan out of the fridge in the morning and have them baked before you've finished your first cup of coffee.
These rolls are filled with a basic butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg mixture, but you can add nuts, dried fruit, or chocolate chips if you like. This recipe also uses the popular TikTok cinnamon roll hack of pouring heavy cream over the rolls just before baking, which really does work to create extra soft, moist cinnamon rolls. Once your baked rolls are out of the oven and cooled slightly, top them with a cream cheese frosting and enjoy.
Recipe: Fluffy Overnight Cinnamon Rolls