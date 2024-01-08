30 Basil And Tomato Dishes You'll Want To Make All The Time

Few ingredient pairings are as reliable as tomatoes and basil. The combination is so flawless that one of its most famous iterations, Caprese salad, involves just one other ingredient: mozzarella. The natural sweetness and acidity of tomatoes perfectly complement the fresh, slightly peppery flavor of basil, while their vibrant colors make a photo-worthy contrast. Uniquely, the pairing is just as delicious when cooked as it is served raw. Fresh tomatoes and basil taste divine in a salad, while a creamy tomato bisque is equally flavorful despite the transformation that occurs during cooking.

If you love this combination, however, you may have exhausted your recipe index. There are only so many times you can eat Caprese salad or pasta with red sauce before you start feeling bored, no matter how skillfully prepared. Luckily, this recipe roundup will rescue you from monotony with an array of familiar favorites and exciting twists. If you want a few ideas about how to jazz up a classic Caprese without losing its fresh, summery appeal, we've got a recipe or two for that. If you're looking for an appetizer for your next dinner party, we've got you covered there, too.

We have recipes for salads, sandwiches, casseroles, and even a pie that showcase one of the most delicious pairings in the culinary world. Keep reading to find the recipes that will make you fall back in love with this versatile ingredient duo.