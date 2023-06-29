Stars And Stripes Snacks And Drinks For A Colorful 4th
When it comes to serving up a fabulous feast for the Fourth of July, it's important to add enough spark to your spread to dazzle your guests. Whether you're braving the heat with a backyard cookout or keeping things cool with an indoor celebration, you'll want a variety of dishes that ramp up the flavor. Cooking up a fiery blend of regional tastes that represent America's cultural melting pot will light the fuse on a mix of magnificent mains, sumptuous sides, and delicious drinks.
In this recipe round-up, you'll find a slew of familiar favorites to make your menu a true-blue sensation. Toss together primo side salads, create drool-worthy dips designed to be devoured, and make hearty sandwiches and skewers spectacular enough to set off fireworks. You'll also find a flight of frothy concoctions and classic drinks that will have your inner mixologist seeing stars — and stripes. It's a parade of punchy pours primed for warm weather refreshment, served up just in time to make the occasion glorious.
1. Classic Tomato Bruschetta
Small bites can offer big flavor, especially when they come in the form of classic tomato bruschetta. The perky zing of summer tomatoes and raucous red onions are perfectly accented by warm basil and fresh garlic in this timeless Italian favorite. Served on bite-sized slices of toasted baguette, the enchanting mélange of warm weather produce and fresh mozzarella becomes a hearty snack when plated as an app. It's even better as the sensational starting course for a larger meal.
Recipe: Classic Tomato Bruschetta
2. Pigs In A Blanket
Hot dogs are a must on the Fourth of July, and these supersized pigs in a blanket take the spirited fun to the max. There's nothing more complicated on the ingredient list than store-bought franks and pop-and-bake crescent rolls, making easy work of both shopping and cooking. A quick 15 to 17 minutes cook time in a toasty 375-degree Fahrenheit oven means you can get these snuggly sausages prepped and on the table without breaking a sweat.
Recipe: Pigs In A Blanket
3. Simple Buffalo Wing
For a real firecracker of a finger food, dole out a dish of peppery wings made Buffalo-style. Two types of vinegar plus two different peppery sauces equals a tongue-tingling dose of classic heat your diners will adore. The sauce requires a bit of labor, so be prepared to spend a solid 30 minutes getting your ingredients together. Served with a ramekin of blue cheese dressing to cool the flames, these wings are saucy enough to fly proudly over any summertime table.
Recipe: Simple Buffalo Wing
4. Southern Pimento Cheese
With pimento cheese on the table, you can enjoy the sweet spirit of the South no matter where your celebration takes place. A crafty mix of cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sharp cheddar creates a rich base for the pimentos to hang out in, while a slew of savory seasonings helps kick the flavor into high gear. Bake a batch of crisp rosemary flatbread to spread it on, and watch your diners' eyes light up as they dig in.
Recipe: Southern Pimento Cheese
5. Jalapeño Popper
If you're willing to brave a little more blazing heat than what the weather page forecasts, then these jalapeño poppers will be a big win for the home team. Cream cheese made smoky with crumbled bacon and a sriracha punch nests nicely in pepper skins that add their own warmth to the recipe. Be sure to wear gloves while working with your jalapeños to avoid burning your fingers. The sizzling sting can really sneak up on you.
Recipe: Jalapeño Popper
6. 7-Layer Dip
When it comes to dropping dips on your diners, more layers are always welcome. Conjure up this beloved 7-layer version, loaded with a blend of swoony Tex-Mex tastes and textures in every scoop. Even with the added work of spreading each layer like a true culinary artist, you'll spend a sprightly 15 minutes putting it all together. Serve it with corn chips or homemade tortillas and stand back as the Fourth of July feeding frenzy kicks into high gear.
Recipe: 7-Layer Dip
7. Easy Homemade Queso
If it's hot enough to melt cheese at your Independence Day party, then making queso the crowned jewel of your culinary parade is a must. This multi-faceted marvel practically makes itself, cooking away to its best life while you work on other dishes. Invite your partygoers to dip in with chips or rustic sourdough to get the biggest bang for their bite. If they drizzle it over other dishes on their plates as a topping that knows no stopping, then so much the better.
Recipe: Easy Homemade Queso
8. Quick And Easy Guacamole
No reason to spend endless hours laboring in the kitchen when you can whip up a quick and easy guacamole to get your celebration rolling. Chopped tomatoes, diced onions, and mashed avocados take minutes to assemble, followed by a simple shake of seasonings and a big mix with your favorite spoon. Five minutes is all it takes to get this creamy, dreamy concoction sailing to the table so your diners can get dipping.
Recipe: Quick And Easy Guacamole
9. Bean Dip
Poolside festivities call for a dip in more ways than one! Cue up this creamy bean dip topped with gooey melted cheese, and invite your friends and family to dive on in. Taco seasoning and cream cheese are the secret ingredients that elevate this familiar dish to the heights of holiday flavor. Serve with corn chips of any kind or prepare corn tortillas from scratch for easy impromptu bean and cheese burritos your guests can assemble themselves.
Recipe: Bean Dip
10. Roasted Corn Salsa
Add international flair to your American melting pot with a roasted corn salsa that waves a flag of fiery flavor. With a blend of fresh or frozen corn kernels, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños, you have a hearty mix that's easy to scoop up with chips or spread over tacos. Better yet, set the tone by piling it on your own plate as a side salad. Your revelers will be clamoring to try this tasty twist for themselves.
Recipe: Roasted Corn Salsa
11. Deviled Eggs
No Fourth of July cookout worth its stripes would dare leave deviled eggs off the menu. Creamy, seasoned yolks softened with mustard, mayo, and sour cream get a dash of delicious decoration from chopped chives and a paprika sprinkle. Use a piping tip to create cool scalloped edges that give each egg an artful touch. They may end up being too pretty to eat, but don't let that stop you from digging in.
Recipe: Deviled Eggs
12. Ham And Cheese Sliders
Three-bite sandwiches like ham and cheese sliders are perfect fare for guests to grab by the plateful. Five fast minutes of prep time and a speedy 10-minute spin in the oven turn these buns filled with deli slices and savory Swiss into treats destined to become the talk of the table. The secret surprise hidden in the middle? Pickle slices, a true deli deliverer of tangy tingle. Don't be shocked if these culinary cherry bombs disappear entirely.
Recipe: Ham And Cheese Sliders
13. 3-Ingredient Biscuit
Keep the baking to a minimum with simple 3-ingredient biscuits that serve up flaky goodness in every bite. This righteous recipe uses self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter, items that you may already have in your pantry and fridge. Don't have buttermilk? Check our suggested substitutions before heading out to the store. The 20 minutes of combined prep and cook time help you get these flaky favorites out of the oven and onto the table in a blink. They pair beautifully with just about everything else on your menu, so be sure to make enough to go the distance.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Biscuit
14. Crispy Fried Onion Rings
If burgers are the main event at your patriotic blow-out, make sure you have a batch of crispy fried onion rings playing on the side stage. There's a bit of a process involved in getting your onions battered, breaded, and ready for the fryer. But once things are in motion, you'll fly through the batch like an eagle soaring to lofty heights of liberty. One recipe makes six servings, so multiply accordingly for your holiday headcount.
Recipe: Crispy Fried Onion Rings
15. Crispy Smashed Potatoes
Smashed potatoes are a playful variation of baked potatoes and potato skins that partygoers are sure to rave about. All it takes is a batch of boiled potatoes flavored with herbs and olive oil. Let off your party prep steam by smashing the potatoes on a baking sheet and having them roast a bit while you work on your other dishes. Once they're baked, you'll have a novelty side that will have your guests' tongues wagging, from both the flavor and the fascination of such a unique creation.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Potatoes
16. Grilled Veggie Kabobs
Turn up the heat on your veggie game with grilled kabobs that give garden-grown produce a flame-broiled glow-up. The sensational smoky goodness of corn, zucchini, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms cooked over fire is one of the true pleasures of a summer party. With 10 minutes of preparation and six minutes on the grill, you'll have spires of savory veggies to serve your plant-preferring party people. Of course, anyone who wants to indulge should feel free. It is Independence Day, after all.
Recipe: Grilled Veggie Kabobs
17. Classic Potato Salad
What would a fabulous Fourth even be without a bowl or two of classic potato salad taking up table space? It's chunky and creamy, tangy and cool, crunchy and smooth, all at the same time. And in this inventive iteration, it comes with the peppery pep of jalapeños to get things hopping. Once the potatoes are boiled and ready to be cubed, it's all over but the mixing. Be prepared to let your salad chill for a couple hours before bringing it out to your banger.
Recipe: Classic Potato Salad
18. Easy Caprese Skewers
A touch of Mediterranean magic is just what Uncle Sam ordered in the form of simple skewers filled with healthy, traditional caprese fixings. These fun kabobs are frontrunners in the race for freshest dish on the table. To get your skewers on point, simply alternate balls of mozzarella marinated in olive oil and herbs with cherry tomatoes and fresh basil leaves on bamboo spears. Give it all a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and boom — easy, breezy, skewered caprese.
Recipe: Easy Caprese Skewers
19. BBQ Baked Beans
If there's a barbecue brewing in the backyard to make your Fourth of July fantastic, then including baked beans in the line-up is a total no-brainer. Bacon and liquid smoke set the tone for a flavorful take on a cowboy's favorite side dish. Though prep time is a mere 10 minutes, bringing these bold legumes to their fullest potential will take another 50 minutes over heat, so be ready for a big cooking session. Making your beans the night before on Independence eve will demonstrate that plucky innovation America is known for.
Recipe: BBQ Baked Beans
20. Classic Aperol Spritz
Refreshment comes to the Fourth of July in the form of the Aperol spritz, a timeless mix of Italian bitters, bubbly prosecco, and sparkling seltzer. This bright beverage has seen a surge in popularity in recent years and for good reason. It's a clean, crisp concoction that's sure to set taste buds tingling from one end of the table to another. Garnish with a spear of green olives resting across the top to inspire ultimate relaxation and indulgence from your daring drinkers.
Recipe: Classic Aperol Spritz
21. Best Michelada
The robust flavors of michelada can transform any Fourth of July cookout into a full-blown fiesta. Think of this bold pour as a Bloody Mary with a fun Tex-Mex upgrade in the form of feisty seasonings that put fire in the glass. Soy and Worcestershire sauces get in on the fun, adding even more savory notes to enjoy. Rim your glasses with lime and Tajín seasoning, and set sail for a beverage adventure that skips the sweetness in favor of rough-and-tumble freewheeling flavor.
Recipe: Best Michelada
22. Sweet Red Sangria
Keep your refreshments on the sweeter end of the spectrum with a pitcher of red sangria, made juicy with the inclusion of tangy citrus and crisp apples. More than a splash of rum and a generous amount of brown sugar ensure that sweet times are had by all. Finish off the mix with a few cinnamon sticks for good measure. The results are the alcoholic equivalent of a summertime stroll through the Spanish countryside.
Recipe: Sweet Red Sangria
23. Classic Margarita Cocktail
Margarita is the unofficial cocktail of summer, but it gets added prestige when it shows up on your Fourth of July drink menu. Few drinks refresh like this shaken-up blend of tangy lime juice and smoky tequila. Spring for a quality spirit in this one, and don't forget the hit of triple sec, such as Cointreau, to bring a little citrusy sweet to the party. Salt and Tajín seasoning hit the spot as mischievous rimmers that jazz up the drink with every sip.
Recipe: Classic Margarita Cocktail
24. Classic Lemonade
A throwback cooler like old-fashioned lemonade is always welcome in the mix. It may be a simple combination of water, sugar, lemon juice, and mint, but with fresh lemons on your ingredient list, you'll have a sure winner for your party folks to enjoy from start to finish. Begin with a simple syrup rather than depending on the sugar to dissolve on its own. It's a mixology trick that's always handy to keep up your sleeve, even if the dress code calls for tank tops and flip-flops.
Recipe: Classic Lemonade
25. Classic Mint Julep
Take a swing at a Southern classic by tossing together mint juleps for your guests. Bourbon is your best friend in this situation, an American classic that keeps the Stars and Stripes flying high. Simple syrup and spearmint leaves bring their best to the shaker to give this Kentucky Derby winner everything it needs for the finest in beverage enjoyment. Don't forget to ice the shaker to keep tradition alive in its truest form.
Recipe: Classic Mint Julep
26. Classic Long Island Iced Tea
Even if there's no actual tea in a Long Island Iced Tea, it's still a sensational summer sip that will have your guests seeing stars long before the fireworks begin. A spirited quartet of vodka, gin, rum, and tequila strike up the band in time for the citrus liqueur to hit the high notes. A splash of cola and some lemon wedges give the impression that, yes, there actually is iced tea in the glass. Only you and Uncle Sam will know the real deal.
Recipe: Classic Long Island Iced Tea
27. Classic Shirley Temple
Serving up a Shirley Temple is a winsome way to satisfy the teetotalers taking sips at your festivities. Not only is this juicy drink named for one of America's enduring sweethearts, it's also one of the most colorful alcohol-free pours you can provide your guests. Cherry-bright grenadine keeps its wholesome hue in the presence of ginger ale, representing the richest shade of a holiday celebrating the red, white, and blue. A squeeze of lime and a maraschino cherry garnish add undeniable cheer.
Recipe: Classic Shirley Temple
28. Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
With strawberry daiquiris flowing at a poolside bar, you have an icy summer pour that reminds everyone at the party how fun the Fourth of July is meant to be. This is essentially a boozy slushy with the bonus benefit of real strawberries bouncing around in the blender. White rum and simple syrup make sure that the sweet notes rise to the top among the tangy strawberry tingle. And those strawberries should be frozen before blending to keep firm hold on the cold.
Recipe: Frozen Strawberry Daiquiri
29. Classic Peach Bellini
On the lighter side of the cocktail collection is the peach bellini, which incorporates the sweetness of real peaches into a fun and fruity fizzer. Using real peaches lets you do double-duty of representing the South's finest summer fruit and adding a dose of authentic flavor that peach syrup just doesn't capture. Add a little sugar to bring out the juices, and float prosecco over the mashed-up mix. Voila — a light and lovely glass that brings frothy fun to the occasion.
Recipe: Classic Peach Bellini
30. Classic Paloma Cocktail
The bright, citrusy essence of a paloma will help you and your guests keep things cool as the party heats up. Get your glasses ready with a chili powder and salt rim before inviting grapefruit juice, tequila, and club soda to the pool party. You can drop in a touch of sweetness with agave or simple syrup if the pucker power is too pure for your taste. Either way, prepare to be refreshed.
Recipe: Classic Paloma Cocktail
31. Classic Tequila Sunrise
There's no more colorful cocktail to serve with your Fourth of July spread than a vibrant tequila sunrise. A swirl of orange juice and grenadine create a glorious gradient in the glass, inviting a stir before sipping to make sure the flavors mingle like they're meant to. Tequila comes along to add its two cents to the conversation, and what a partner it makes. Top with a maraschino cherry, and let the fun begin!
Recipe: Classic Tequila Sunrise
32. Easy Virgin Piña Colada
Bring island vibes to your Fourth of July merriment with a batch of piña coladas that all ages can enjoy. The dual tropical delight of pineapple juice and coconut cream without the pop of rum in the alcoholic version presents a family-friendly sweet drink that feels like a Caribbean ice cream shake. In fact, dropping in a dollop of homemade vanilla ice cream could only make things even more magical. Garnish with pineapple chunks and cherries because why wouldn't you?
Recipe: Easy Virgin Piña Colada
33. Classic Roy Rogers Drink
Wrangling up a few rounds of Roy Rogers will bring your Fourth of July a splash of cowboy charm. This easy-to-mix mocktail is a simple stir-together of cola and grenadine, essentially a bougie take on a homemade cherry Coke. Float a few maraschino cherries on top to give guests something to bob for as they soak in the cool sweetness of this soda fountain classic. Even with no alcohol in the mix, it's cool enough to set spurs jangling.
Recipe: Classic Roy Rogers Drink
34. Margarita Mocktail
Take the tequila off the ingredient list, and you have a margarita in mocktail form that adds just the right amount of booze-free zest to the party. Double up with limeade and lime cordial to make sure the juice is worth the squeeze, and toss in a little grapefruit and orange to seal the citrus deal. A salt ring around the rim is non-negotiable, no matter how mock your margarita might be. If this zinger doesn't send your Fourth of July skyrocketing on the first try, have another — and another after that, if necessary.
Recipe: Margarita Mocktail