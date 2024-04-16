Tim Hortons Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

Tim Hortons, with its red-and-white logo, has long been synonymous with Canadian identity — but does it also stand for questionable food? According to employees, there are a lot of menu items they wouldn't order. Founded in the '60s by a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player, the coffeehouse went on to become one of the most famous Canadian food brands.

Now, there are over 5,500 Tim's — also known as Timmies or Timmy Ho's — the world over, and more than 100,000 workers in Canada alone. No one has more insight into how the sausage is made, literally, than the employees who assemble sandwiches and pour coffees. That's why they won't eat just anything off the menu. Whether they're short-staffed or working with subpar ingredients, they know that certain orders are prone to turn out badly.

You might be wondering how Tim's even rose to global prominence as an example of great Canadian fast food. It wasn't always like this; since a 2014 merger with Brazilian conglomerate Restaurant Brand International (RBI), the food quality has sharply dipped. Despite a staggering market monopoly and a lifetime of goodwill, Tim's is no longer Canada's favorite. We've combed through social media channels to see what workers have to say about the worst of the worst — the menu items they avoid because of questionable hygiene and poor preparation standards. Take note so you can save your money and your taste buds.