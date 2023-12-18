45 No-Bake Holiday Candy, Treats, And Cookies

As the holiday season gets underway, you don't have to do any baking to indulge in holiday candy, treats, and cookies. Whether you're not a fan of baking or don't have access to an oven, you can still make these treats using other methods.

While none of the recipes require an oven, they typically require heat of some sort from a stovetop, microwave, air fryer, Instant Pot, or slow cooker. That's because all require melting down solid or semi-solid ingredients like peanut butter, marshmallows, or chocolate chips. Then, they usually need to sit out on the counter, in the fridge, or in the freezer for the ingredients to re-solidify and turn into a tasty treat.

We've included a wide variety of no-bake treats, including chocolate-covered candy, fudge, barks, brittles, cookies, and a few that defy easy categorization but taste great nontheless. Get ready to scroll through and find inspiration for your holiday no-baking this year.