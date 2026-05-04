18 Fancy Brunch Recipes To Make Mother's Day Shine
Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the moms in your world with a special gourmet brunch spread filled with recipes as pretty as they are delicious. That may sound like a tall order, even if you're a well-versed cook with a talent for putting together a party menu. But you don't have to figure it out all on your own, especially with so many spectacular recipes at the ready to give you a head start.
If you have moms in your party who love sweet daytime dishes, there are skillet cookies, cinnamon rolls, and sandwich pinwheels to satisfy their appetites. Or maybe your mom-o-sphere leans more toward the savory side of the spectrum — delights like grilled antipasto pizza and sirloin steak sandwiches will rise to the occasion. And if the moms at your shindig adore well-seasoned selections, herb and garlic mashed potatoes and Turkish seasoned chicken kebabs help you get things under control. In fact, there's something deluxe and delicious for every mom's palate in this makeshift cookbook, guaranteed to show her just how much she's appreciated.
Cuban sliders
Call them cute, petite, or dainty, just make sure you have a platter of Cuban sliders on your Mother's Day brunch menu this year. With a tender layer of pork caught between halves of a mini-brioche slider bun, it offers a bar bite that's more upscale than the usual curly fries and hot wings. Mojo pork is the star of the show in these tiny temptations. The mix of minced garlic and onion, sea salt, cumin, mustard powder, black pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes brings a bold personality to the succulent shredded meat.
Recipe: Cuban sliders
Copycat Ruth's Chris crab cakes
You don't have to make reservations at a fancy steakhouse with copycat Ruth's Chris crab cakes scuttling to the rescue. Just whip up a platter of these posh seafood patties, and your table instantly takes on the aura of a top-tier eatery without the fuss, dress code, and sky-high prices. You'll have a coastal creation to share with Mom that feels shoreline-fresh — even if you live nowhere near the ocean.
Recipe: Copycat Ruth's Chris crab cakes
Rosemary and garlic potatoes
Adding the simple, robust combination of rosemary and garlic to potatoes provides a timeless Mediterranean side dish to make your mom hungry for brunch. If you have access to fresh rosemary, this is your chance to put it to its best use. And if you don't, you can find packages with a few sprigs in your grocery store produce section. It's your opportunity to find out how big a difference fresh herbs make to your finest Mother's Day dishes.
Recipe: Rosemary and garlic potatoes
Copycat Cheesecake Factory chipotle chicken pasta
Recreate one of the most savory selections on the extensive Cheesecake Factory menu with this chipotle chicken pasta copycat recipe in your arsenal. The mix of warm spices and juicy chicken topping silky pasta puts on a culinary performance that's bound to receive rave reviews from your mom and everyone else at the table. Whether you bring a cheesecake menu to the table afterward is entirely up to you (but we vote "yes").
Caramel apple skillet cookie
Something sinfully gooey and decadent, like a caramel apple skillet cookie, is just the thing for showing Mom how sweet she is. You don't have to be a gourmet baker to pull off this feat of confectionery magic, either. You just need a cast-iron pan and a watchful eye to make sure your cookie comes out of the oven before it bakes all the way through. Served with ice cream or whipped topping, it's a sweet way to tell Mom how much you adore her.
Recipe: Caramel apple skillet cookie
Black truffle carbonara
The luxe flavors and textures of black truffle carbonara will make your Mother's Day brunch table feel like a private room at a five-star restaurant. Black truffle is one of those irresistible, high-falutin' ingredients that takes any dish it adorns into the stratosphere. In this luxurious concoction, grated truffles appear both in the sauce and as a garnish. The earthiness they offer is unrivaled in the culinary world, a premium grace note that gives Mom the sterling treatment.
Recipe: Black truffle carbonara
Grilled antipasto pizza
For a more laid-back approach to the fancy Mother's Day brunch dish, a grilled antipasto pizza can give your celebration a splash of easy-going Italian flavor. Luscious sliced meats like salami and pepperoni share the crust with marinated artichokes and pickled peppers, taking this marvel of modern cooking in a different direction than your usual pizza toppings. If Mom loves flatbread pizzas dressed with the works, introduce her to this spin on the beloved pie.
Recipe: Grilled antipasto pizza
Lobster mashed potatoes with beurre blanc
It may seem like three simple building blocks could never add up to a fancy Mother's Day brunch dish, but when those three elements are lobster, mashed potatoes, and beurre blanc (aka one of the secrets to an incredible sauce), the possibilities come together beautifully. With fresh mashed potatoes transformed into a silky whip and chunks of sweet lobster scattered throughout, it's a former side dish that achieves its bold aspirations of becoming the main event.
Juicy Turkish chicken kebabs
Savory skewers loaded with succulent strips of chicken in a Mediterranean seasoning are bound to make Mom feel like the queen she is. The secret ingredient is a spice blend renowned for adding a well-measured balance of umami and warmth to grilled boneless chicken, thanks to the inclusion of paprika, pepper, cinnamon, and coriander. Every piece ends up infused with maximum flavor, making it the perfect topper for a bed of rice or a dish of fresh greens.
Recipe: Juicy Turkish chicken kebabs
Monte Cristo-style ham and cheese pinwheels
Who says a Monte Cristo has to stay in its original sandwich format? With these whimsical ham and cheese pinwheels, all the sumptuous flavors come bursting through in a two-bite appetizer. Its diner-proven formula of ham and cheese is sweetened with a surprising swath of jelly, while crusty pastry stands in for the usual toasted bread. Make a stack of them on a pretty plate and watch the moms in your crew go gaga.
Extra cheesy, extra hammy potato casserole
If a basic cheese, ham, and potato casserole can bring smiles to Mom's face during the rest of the year, then a casserole that doubles all of those layers should set her heart singing. It's similar to a cheesy potato bake, only in this version, everything is cradled in a savory sauce that begins as a roux and becomes something thoroughly enticing with extra portions of all the good stuff.
Seafood stuffed bell peppers
Make a first-rate creative combo dish by whipping up stuffed bell peppers filled with incredible seafood mash. A mix of rice, baby shrimp, and jumbo crab meat serves as the stuffing, seasoned with paprika and cayenne pepper to ramp up the heat. Topped with cheese and baked until perfectly tender, these peppers have everything Mom could ever hope for in a brunch bite, and then some. Add a platter of asparagus or sliced tomatoes for a tasteful finishing touch.
Recipe: Seafood stuffed bell peppers
Sirloin steak sandwiches with creamy Dijonnaise
The ultimate steak sandwich does exist, and it's an ideal inclusion in your Mother's Day brunch plans. Sliced ciabatta rolls smeared with homemade Dijonnaise become overstuffed canvases, painted with the artistic slices of sirloin steak, topped with vibrant greens and caramelized shallots. They're the pièces de résistance in your gallery of high-end edible creations. If you're feeling extra-adventurous, you can serve them with homemade potato wedges or fries to complete the sandwich shop vibe.
Meatballs in a creamy herbes de Provence mushroom sauce
Let Mom sample the simple yet seriously delicious pleasures of French cuisine with these elegant cocktail-sized meatballs, topped with a heartily seasoned gravy-like mushroom sauce. The recipe calls for a mix of fresh chicken with ground pork or beef forming the meatballs, but for a timesaving kitchen hack, you can opt for frozen meatballs topped with the mushrooms and sauce instead. Mom is bound to appreciate it just the same.
Recipe: Meatballs in a creamy herbes de Provence mushroom sauce
Elotes-style breakfast scramble
The flavor of Mexican street corn enters the brunch conversation in a breakfast scramble brimming with bold flavor. A sour cream sauce loaded with warm spices gives that exciting kick of flavor you know and love in your Latin dishes, while fresh corn and Cotija cheese provide the zesty street food personality that makes elotes a one-of-a-kind pleasure. If you want to go a step further, homemade tortillas provide a thoughtful scooper that keeps the street food theme intact.
Recipe: Elotes-style breakfast scramble
Sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast crescent ring
All the basics of the breakfast table are present and accounted for in this scramble. Spicy sausage, fluffy eggs, and creamy cheese come together in a dish that delivers the savory staples in a fine fashion you simply won't find on an IHOP menu. And with everything wrapped up like a gift in a flaky pastry wreath, you have one lovely centerpiece to place on the table, making the moms feel like royalty with their morning meal.
Fluffy overnight cinnamon rolls
Hit the sweet spot with a batch of these cinnamon rolls to give Mom's sweet tooth a proper workout. Yeasty homemade dough that puffs up to the max, wrapped around a classic combination of butter, sugar, and cinnamon, provides a rave-worthy pastry that's so much better than the standard cinnamon rolls you might find at the mall. Serve them with Mom's favorite coffee to recreate the cafe scene for a brunch that invites her to relax and dig in.
Recipe: Fluffy overnight cinnamon rolls
Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust
How can you have an elegant Mother's Day brunch spread without a quiche as a centerpiece? Give your usual recipe a rest and go for this Spanish tortilla-inspired version instead, with a crust made of crispy hash browns instead of traditional pastry. This brings a lightness to the finished quiche while adding an extra layer of earthy-sweet flavor that only fried potatoes can offer. Be ready to hand the recipe over to Mom once she discovers how amazing it is.
Recipe: Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust