18 Fancy Brunch Recipes To Make Mother's Day Shine

Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the moms in your world with a special gourmet brunch spread filled with recipes as pretty as they are delicious. That may sound like a tall order, even if you're a well-versed cook with a talent for putting together a party menu. But you don't have to figure it out all on your own, especially with so many spectacular recipes at the ready to give you a head start.

If you have moms in your party who love sweet daytime dishes, there are skillet cookies, cinnamon rolls, and sandwich pinwheels to satisfy their appetites. Or maybe your mom-o-sphere leans more toward the savory side of the spectrum — delights like grilled antipasto pizza and sirloin steak sandwiches will rise to the occasion. And if the moms at your shindig adore well-seasoned selections, herb and garlic mashed potatoes and Turkish seasoned chicken kebabs help you get things under control. In fact, there's something deluxe and delicious for every mom's palate in this makeshift cookbook, guaranteed to show her just how much she's appreciated.