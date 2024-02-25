37 Crock Pot Chicken Recipes For Easy Dinners

Chicken is the most consumed meat in America. It's relatively lean compared to other meats, doesn't have the health concerns associated with red meat, and has a pleasantly subtle flavor. For those with environmental concerns, it's also more sustainable to produce than other meat. Overall, it's no wonder it takes the top spot on our dinner menus. However, as many a home cook can attest, chicken can also be a bit bland, and when it's your go-to source of protein, you can easily fall into a rut and find yourself making the same handful of recipes over and over again.

This roundup of recipes will free you from the monotony of the chicken doldrums without forcing you to sacrifice precious hours that you simply do not have. As long as you own a slow cooker and like chicken, you will find something here that suits your tastes and will even please a family full of picky eaters. Even better, these recipes require very little hands-on time.

One of the greatest and most underrated aspects of cooking with a crock pot is what it does to meat. Because chicken has a lower fat content compared to beef and pork, it can often taste chewy and dry when cooked on a stove or roasted in the oven. But not in these recipes. Slow cookers tenderize chicken to perfection, infusing it with depth and flavor over several hours until it is so succulent that it falls apart at the slightest touch.