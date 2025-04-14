What's In Your Glass? The Ingredients That Go Into Whiskey And Why Quality Is Key

Colby Frey and his wife, Ashley, describe their whiskey as "Farm-to-Glass" because they have full custody over every aspect of its production from terroir to take-home. Everything in a bottle of Frey Ranch Distillery whiskey was created to spec onsite, even when it makes production more expensive or the process more complex.

"We could probably buy malt way cheaper than it costs us to make it ourselves," Frey says, "but we want to have total control. We want it to be our grain, so we need to malt our barley."

That focus on precision drives every step of the production process, which is well underway long before it reaches the point where most distilleries start to consider their product and its ingredients. Constant soil testing ensures the grains have everything they need to become optimal whiskey mash, and if a crop needs amendments and fertilizer, the distillery uses its own production methods as much as possible to keep it hyper-local.

Once upon a time, all distillers were Farm-to-Glass producers. Farmers "would make [grain] into whiskey because that was a way for them to extend the shelf life of their crops," explains Frey. But when a farm grows its crops with the intention of making whiskey first and foremost, it can tailor the development towards the most desirable tasting notes. This is especially true at Frey Ranch Distillery, where adjusting the irrigation system can speed or slow growth as needed in response to the weather.

